COVID

Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Ontario receives Covid vaccine, December 2020 (Enterprise file photo)

ONTARIO - Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Ontario will offer vaccinations to eligible Oregonians on Monday, March 29. More than 80 appointments to get the Covid vaccine shot are available at the following link.

Newly eligible this week are farmworkers and those who work in food processing, those who live in senior centers, homeless people, those displaced by wildfires, pregnant people 16 and older, and adults 45-64 with underlying conditions. Other eligible people include medical staff, school staff, prisoners and corrections staff, caretakers, and adults 65 and older.

For a complete list of who is eligible, consult the Phase 1b Group 1-6 categories in this chart.

Soon, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center will begin to offer regular vaccination clinics on Mondays and Fridays. Those who are unavailable this Monday, but interested in getting a vaccine in the future should monitor this link.

