Overwhelming community support helped the Parent Teacher Organization reach its goal, making over $6,000 on its fundraiser. This will help Nyssa Elementary teachers and students with field trips, school equipment and other extras.

Brad Goul cuts into a pizza in his business. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

NYSSA – The Nyssa PTO sends a big thank you to the community for purchasing Little Caesars Pizza Kits during their recent fundraiser.

Six classes earned pizza parties with a four-way tie between K-2 grades and a two-way tie between grades 3-6 for most class participation. The Waldo Conference Center was pizza central for the fundraiser, yet another example of a local business giving back. On behalf of the PTO, “Thank you for investing in our passion: the kids of our community.”

The next PTO fundraiser is the “Drive for School Spirit” on April 16. More information will be distributed via students, with signup forms at the schools and Nyssa City Hall. For $25 you can show your school spirit with a Bulldog paw or a blue “N” painted on your driveway or sidewalk.

Sign up forms and payment are due by April 12. For more information, contact [email protected] or call Lori at 208-941-0673.

• The Nyssa Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture is seeking nominations by March 31 for those to be honored at the 2021 Honors Banquet. Nomination forms can be obtained at the Chamber’s web page and at several local businesses.

To have your Nyssa news and information in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected]