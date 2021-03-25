Free MALHEUR COUNTY COVID

Here is the latest on where you can get a Covid vaccination shot if you are eligible. The Malheur County Health Department clinic is Thursday afternoon.

Angelica Resendiz, a registered nurse with the Malheur County Health Department shows one of the syringes used to deliver flu vaccine. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

ONTARIO – The Malheur County Health Department will be running its usual vaccine clinic from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Four Rivers Cultural Center for all eligible people.

Newly eligible this week are adults ages 45-64 with an underlying health condition, agricultural workers, homeless people, pregnant people, and people displaced by wildfires. Adults over 65, medical workers, prison workers, and caretakers are also still eligible.

Those considering attending the clinic should be prepared to stand outside in line or have someone else stand in line for them, and are invited to bring something to sit on. In addition, clinic attendees should be sure to wear a mask.

There is no cost associated with the vaccine, nor does one need insurance, although people with insurance are encouraged to bring their cards for administrative fees.

Meantime, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center Ontario announced that it is scheduling appointments for vaccines to be administered at the hospital on Monday, March 29. To make an appointment, follow this link, or call (888) 578-2684.

And those eligible to receive the vaccine can also get in touch with the following providers to schedule an appointment:

Valley Family Health Care:

Vale, 541-473-2101

Ontario, 541-889-2340

Nyssa, 541-372-5738

TVWC, 541-881-2800

TVPC, 541-889-2668

Stark Medical, Ontario, 541-889-2244

Bi-Mart, Ontario, 541-889-2141

Malheur Drug, Vale, 541-473-3333

Malheur Memorial Health, Nyssa, 541-372-2211

Medicap Pharmacy, Nyssa, 541-372-2222

News tip? Contact reporter Liliana Frankel at [email protected] or 267-981-5577.

