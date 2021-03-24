EMPLOYMENT

Positions include CNA, Parts Dismantler, Heavy Equipment Operator, Logistical Fire Camp Support, Administrative Assistant, Production Worker

CNAs

Starting at $15.00/hr!

1 Full time Day Shift and 1 Full Time Evening Shift.

We are looking for energetic, caring, and compassionate CNAs who love making a difference.

Pioneer Place is a beautiful 28 bed facility in Vale Oregon with higher than Oregon mandated staffing ratios. We are one of the highest rated facilities in Oregon and need to expand our team to continue to provide exceptional care and high staffing ratios. Starting salary is $15.00/hour - more for experience and differentials. Paid meal breaks and free meals. Terrific benefit package - we also pay certification renewal fees. Apply on-line at pnhvale.com. or call Christy at 541.473.3131 ext. 317.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

IMMEDIATE

OPENING!

Nyssa Tractor & Implement is seeking

a Mon-Fri full-time, self-motivated & reliable PARTS DISMANTLER

Background in machinery or farming is preferred, but not required.

Must be honest, have high-performance standards and must work well on your own.

Pay is D.O.E. We offer competitive wages and a generous 401K program.

Apply in person and bring a resume’ with work references.

3212 Hwy 201 Nyssa, OR. 1 mile north of town.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Seasonal Heavy Equipment Operator

The Seasonal Heavy Equipment Operator position is located at the Drewsey, Oregon mine site. This position will start in April/May and end in late fall, as weather permits. The schedule is 4on/4off with 12-hour shifts. Camp trailers are available to stay in during the scheduled shift.

The responsibilities include but are not limited to

– Operate various types of heavy equipment to excavate and move ore, dirt, rock, and other raw materials

– Operate equipment fluidly and effectively to create and move stockpiles as required.

– Responsible for the safe operation of equipment and follow all traffic rules.

– Meet productivity standards in a timely manner and adapt to changes in the work environment

– Inspect equipment and supplies such as tires, lights, brakes, gas, oil and water, etc.

– Follow all federal and state safety regulations and company safety policies/procedures

– Keep the equipment clean and presentable

– Perform equipment maintenance as required

Other requirements:

– High school diploma, GED, or equivalent experience

– The ability to work independently with a strong attention to detail

– Possess an excellent operation and safety record

– Good attendance history.

– Ability to work a flexible work schedule.

– Ability to communicate effectively, both written and oral.

Apply on-line at www.ussilica.com.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

2021 YOUTH LOGISTICAL FIRE CAMP SUPPORT

(CAMP CREW)

Registration:

Interested Candidates will need to call the SRV Office to schedule an appointment to fill an application.

You will need to bring your social security card and a valid photo ID at the time of your appointment.

***LAST DAY TO SIGN-UP—APRIL 30, 2021 AT 4PM*****

Please feel free to call the SRV OFFICE at 541-473-6230 for any further inquiries.

· You will need to bring your Social Security card and valid photo ID (school

photo ok)

· Must be 16-17 years old, or be 16 years old by June 1, 2021

YOUTH LOGISTICAL FIRE CAMP SUPPORT

If you like remote conditions, extended travel, and overnight camping, then becoming a camp crewmember may be for you. The Vale Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is looking for Administratively Determined (AD) employees to work on a Camp Crew.

Duties include:

· Building and grounds repair and maintenance Traffic control

· Load/Unload ice and drinks Putting up and taking down tents, lighting, tarps

· Building fences, stairs, map boards and info kiosks Cigarette butt and micro-trash pick up

· Load/Unload boxes and crates of supplies for fire camp Hose rolling/cleaning

· Check in/out gear, supplies to firefighters Inventory supplies, tools, and organize supply

· Issuing sack lunches, ice, drinks Cleaning dining areas, wiping down tables

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Administrative Assistant

EP Minerals/US SIlica is currently looking for an Administrative Assistant at the Vale, Oregon site. The hours will be Mon-Fri 8am-4pm. The responsibilities include but are not limited to:

· Greet and sign in any visitors, truck drivers, and/or contractors to the plant professionally.· Provide site specific training and PPE equipment.· Maintain an organized and tidy desk and reception area.· Answer the phone and direct calls to appropriate extension professionally and respectfully.· Manage office supplies and prepare outbound shipments.· Perform additional clerical duties such as filing, copying, faxing, scanning, & emailing as required· Assist Site Manager and HR Manager as needed.

Other requirements:· High school diploma, GE); or one to three years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.· Good computer skills - Experience with Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint preferred· Good organizational skills· Work with a high degree of independence and urgency· Communicate clearly and effectively (written and verbal)· Work in a fast-paced environment (multi-tasking skills a must).· Good attention to quality and detail· Manage time efficiently and effectively drive results· Work cooperatively within a team environment.

Successful candidates must pass a post offer background check, physical and drug screen. If interested, please apply on-line at www.ussilica.com.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Production Worker

US Silica/EP Minerals is currently taking applications for our Production Worker position at the Vale, Oregon site.

The responsibilities include but are not limited to:

· Working safely is priority

· Packs product into bags, bulk bags, boxes and bulk hopper rail cars

· Completes or assists with bulk car cleaning, sealing, purging and switching

· Uses manual and automatic palletizer

· Identifies bag type, pallet type, and code stickers

· Dump broken bags and re-feed non-conforming product

· Check and record bag weights

· Stacks or re-stacks bags or boxes on pallets as required

Other requirements:

· High school diploma, GED, or equivalent experience

· Communicate effectively (written and verbal)

· Work in a fast-paced environment.

· Work independently.

· Work a flexible work schedule.

· Good attendance history.

Successful candidates must pass a post offer background check, physical and drug screen. If interested, please apply on-line at www.ussilica.com.