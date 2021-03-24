PUBLIC NOTICES
Publications from local governments, private parties
Estate of Ilea May Jones Case
The Enterprise
March 24, 2021 at 11:00am
Notice to Interested Persons
In the County Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Malheur. In the Matter of the Estate of Ilea May Jones Case No. 6175. Notice is hereby given that Neal Mills Jones and Robin Ann Figueroa have been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the Co-Personal Representatives at the office of their attorneys, Butler & Looney, P.C., 292 Main St. South, P.O. Box 430, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or they may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by this proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the attorneys for the Personal Representative. DATED and first published March 10, 2021.
Publish Dates: March 10, 17, and 24, 2021.
