The popular race is slated for Saturday March 27 beginning at 10 a.m. Because of Covid, registration for the event is online only this year.

The annual Owyhee Off-Road Challenge Half Marathon will kick off this weekend in Adrian. (The Enterprise/File).

ADRIAN – The Owyhee Off-Road Challenge Half Marathon is back and the registration deadline is Tuesday, March 23.

The popular event kicks off Saturday, March 27, beginning at 10 a.m. in Adrian. Runners and walkers can compete in 10K and 5K events.

Start times will be organized in 5-minute waves. Each wave is limited to 50 participants.

The challenge begins at Two Rivers Community Park at 106 Owyhee Street.

Because of Covid, registration this year is online only at www.owyheeoffroadchallenge.com

Covid precautions – social distancing and masks when not racing – will be required.

Registration for the half marathon is $60 per person. For the in-person 10K, registration cost $50. Registration for the 5K is $40 per person. The deadline to register for all three events is midnight, Tuesday, March 23.

