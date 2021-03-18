Cadi Corn adjusting her medal at last year's Spelling Bee. (The Enterprise/Joe Siess)
NYSSA – Cadi Corn, an eighth grader at Nyssa Middle School, emerged as the champion at the Malheur County Spelling Bee March 11.
The countywide triumph is the fourth consecutive win for the Nyssa student.
Last year, Corn also won the county spelling bee but did not compete in the national event after it was canceled because of Covid.
Corn represented the county at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., in 2019 and finished within the top 200 spellers nationwide.
This year’s bee was hosted by Nyssa Elementary School, but conducted via Zoom, with competitors and their chaperones unmuting their microphones only when it was time for them to spell their words. The national bee will be held virtually as well.
The winning word this year at the county level was “cocoon.”
Following is a complete list of the grade-level winners and runners-up:
First Grade
1st: Angel Barrientos, Adrian
2nd: Marlie Thompson, Nyssa Elementary
3rd: Paul Veeramisu, May Roberts
Second Grade
1st: Olivia Wilson, Nyssa Elementary
2nd: Alvin Hess, Four Rivers
3rd: Xavier Flores, May Roberts
Third Grade
1st: Max Rodriguez, Cairo
2nd: Dominic Hernandez, Four Rivers
3rd: Aislee Mejia, Aiken
Fourth Grade
1st: Liam Grove, St. Peter's
2nd: Maddox Young, Arock
3rd: Aurora Corona, Cairo
Fifth Grade
1st: Layne Berrett, Arock
2nd: Lilly Anderson, Adrian
3rd: Jesus Arizmendi, May Roberts
Sixth Grade
1st: Ella McConnell, Arock
2nd: Oliver McDowall, Four Rivers
3rd: Mollie Romans, Harper
Seventh Grade
1st: Ariel Martinez, Four Rivers
2nd: Peyton Kincade, Adrian
3rd: Addie Saunders, Willowcreek
Eighth Grade
1st: Cadi Corn, Nyssa Middle
2nd: Aime Nunez, Four Rivers
3rd: Ira Allanes, Adrian
News tip? Contact Liliana Frankel at [email protected] or 267-981-5577.
