EDUCATION

Cadi Corn won the Malheur County Spelling Bee for the 4th year in a row. Next, she will head to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which will be held online this year.

Cadi Corn adjusting her medal at last year's Spelling Bee. (The Enterprise/Joe Siess)

NYSSA ­– Cadi Corn, an eighth grader at Nyssa Middle School, emerged as the champion at the Malheur County Spelling Bee March 11.

The countywide triumph is the fourth consecutive win for the Nyssa student.

Last year, Corn also won the county spelling bee but did not compete in the national event after it was canceled because of Covid.

Corn represented the county at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., in 2019 and finished within the top 200 spellers nationwide.

This year’s bee was hosted by Nyssa Elementary School, but conducted via Zoom, with competitors and their chaperones unmuting their microphones only when it was time for them to spell their words. The national bee will be held virtually as well.

The winning word this year at the county level was “cocoon.”

Following is a complete list of the grade-level winners and runners-up:

First Grade

1st: Angel Barrientos, Adrian

2nd: Marlie Thompson, Nyssa Elementary

3rd: Paul Veeramisu, May Roberts

Second Grade

1st: Olivia Wilson, Nyssa Elementary

2nd: Alvin Hess, Four Rivers

3rd: Xavier Flores, May Roberts

Third Grade

1st: Max Rodriguez, Cairo

2nd: Dominic Hernandez, Four Rivers

3rd: Aislee Mejia, Aiken

Fourth Grade

1st: Liam Grove, St. Peter's

2nd: Maddox Young, Arock

3rd: Aurora Corona, Cairo

Fifth Grade

1st: Layne Berrett, Arock

2nd: Lilly Anderson, Adrian

3rd: Jesus Arizmendi, May Roberts

Sixth Grade

1st: Ella McConnell, Arock

2nd: Oliver McDowall, Four Rivers

3rd: Mollie Romans, Harper

Seventh Grade

1st: Ariel Martinez, Four Rivers

2nd: Peyton Kincade, Adrian

3rd: Addie Saunders, Willowcreek

Eighth Grade

1st: Cadi Corn, Nyssa Middle

2nd: Aime Nunez, Four Rivers

3rd: Ira Allanes, Adrian

News tip? Contact Liliana Frankel at [email protected] or 267-981-5577.

﻿YOU CAN SUPPORT THIS KIND OF WORK

The Enterprise relies on community support to fund vital local journalism. You can help us do more.

SUBSCRIBE: A monthly digital subscription is $5 a month.

GIFT: Give someone you know a subscription.

ONE-TIME PAYMENT: Contribute, knowing your support goes towards more local journalism you can trust.