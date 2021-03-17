PUBLIC NOTICES

Federal Communications Commission, Farmers Supply Cooperative, Estate of Ilea May Jones, City of Vale

Public Notice

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has increased the prescribed Federal Universal Service Charge (FUSC) to 33.4%. This change will be effective on your April 1, 2021 bill from Oregon Telephone Corp. The FUSC amount is calculated by multiplying the FCC’s universal service contribution factor times your interstate service charges. The federal universal service fund program is designed to help keep local telephone service rates affordable for all customers, in all areas of the United States.

Oregon Telephone Corporation

Publish Date: March 17, 2021

_______________________________________________________________________________________

NOTICE OF THE 86th ANNUAL MEETING

The 86th Annual Meeting of Farmers Supply Cooperative, Inc. will be held via Zoom Video and Audio conferencing on Thursday, March 25, 2021 beginning at 1 p.m. This will be a joint Annual Meeting of the Members and the Board of Directors.

AGENDA

1. Election – Director for District 2 and Director at Large

2. Any other business that may be presented at the meeting will be considered

3. Annual Audit reporting

Board of Directors

Farmers Supply Cooperative, Inc.

Ken Laubacher, Secretary

Publish Dates: March 10 & 17, 2021

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Notice to Interested Persons

In the County Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Malheur. In the Matter of the Estate of Ilea May Jones Case No. 6175. Notice is hereby given that Neal Mills Jones and Robin Ann Figueroa have been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the Co-Personal Representatives at the office of their attorneys, Butler & Looney, P.C., 292 Main St. South, P.O. Box 430, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or they may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by this proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the attorneys for the Personal Representative. DATED and first published March 10, 2021.

Publish Dates: March 10, 17, and 24, 2021.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

CITY OF VALE, OREGON

D STREET AND F STREET SIDEWALKS - 2021

City of Vale, Oregon

150 Longfellow Street N.

Vale, Oregon 97918

The City of Vale, Oregon, invites Bids for the construction of D Street and F Street Sidewalks - 2021. Work for this Project consists of the construction of new 5-foot sidewalks along the south side of D Street and the north side of F Street between Viking Drive and Cottage Street; the construction of Americans with Disabilities Act pedestrian ramps at each intersection, crossing both directions; crack sealing and 2-inch asphalt concrete pavement overlay on D Street between Viking Drive and Cottage Street; and all associated Work shown on the Drawings including, but not limited to, construction of concrete driveways and alley access, tree removal, utilities adjustments, sign relocation, and surface restoration.

Sealed Bids for the described Project will be received by the City of Vale, at Vale City Hall at 150 Longfellow Street N., Vale, Oregon 97918, until 2:00 p.m., local time, April 6, 2021, at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read.

The Contractor will be subject to the applicable provisions of ORS 279C.800 through ORS 279C.870 (the Oregon Prevailing Wage Law).

This Project is being funded in part through the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Anderson Perry & Associates, Inc., 1901 N. Fir Street, La Grande, Oregon, 97850, Andy Lindsey, P.E., 541-963-8309, [email protected] Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., or at the other locations listed below.

City of Vale, 150 Longfellow Street N., Vale, Oregon

Anderson Perry & Associates, Inc., 2659 S.W. 4th Street, Suite 200, Redmond, Oregon

Anderson Perry & Associates, Inc., 214 E. Birch Street, Walla Walla, Washington

Bidding Documents are available at http://www.andersonperry.com under the Bid Docs link. The digital Bidding Documents may be downloaded for a non-refundable payment of $25.00 by inputting QuestCDN eBidDoc Number 7669373 on the website. Assistance with free QuestCDN membership registration, document downloading, and working with the digital Project information may be obtained at QuestCDN.com, at 952-233-1632, or via e-mail at [email protected] The Bidding Documents will be available for download after March 19, 2021. No paper sets will be provided for bidding purposes.

The Owner is an equal opportunity employer. Minority and women-owned businesses are encouraged to bid. Minority and women-owned businesses should indicate they are a minority on the Planholders List.

Owner: City of Vale, Oregon

By: Todd Fuller

Title: City Manager

Date: March 17, 2021

Publish Date: March 17, 2021

_______________________________________________________________________________________

