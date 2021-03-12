Free NYSSA

The Nyssa Public Library will offer a one-hour stargazing presentation March 17. (The Enterprise/File).

While the official first day of spring is still a week away, the birds are chirping, daffodils are coming up and fields are being worked and planted. Beautiful clear skies in the spring (we hope the snowy weather is finished) are perfect for stargazing.

To learn more about the night skies, a one-hour presentation is being offered through the Nyssa Public Library starting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17. The event is free, but registration is required to receive a link to the program.

Visit the library’s Facebook page or look for “Introduction to Stargazing” on eventbrite.com.

The library’s story time continues at 11 a.m. Tuesdays on Facebook. Craft classes are also available through “creative bug” via the library using your library card.

More than books, the library staff have worked hard to create ways for citizens to remain active and learning. Stop by the library for take home craft kits, especially the one on Oregon’s dinosaur history and tune in for a program from the Museum of Natural and Cultural History presented during spring break.

Library hours are Tuesday-Friday 1-5 p.m. and Saturday 12 noon to 4 p.m. For assistance with online activities, contact the library at 541-372-2978.

• The Nyssa Community Food Pantry continues to serve citizens of the Nyssa and Adrian area with emergency food supplies. As you shop and fill your pantry shelves, consider purchasing a few items for the pantry.

Canned vegetables, cake mixes and hearty soups are always needed.

Also, as you plan your vegetable garden, consider planting an extra row and donating the fresh produce to the pantry.

• MediCap Pharmacy in Nyssa will be offering Covid vaccines starting Monday, March 15.

Make your appointment by going to medicapidaho.com and log into the Nyssa store.

For residents who do not have computer access or have difficulty logging onto the site, call the pharmacy at 541-372-2222 for assistance. Also, the pharmacy is now open on Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To have your Nyssa news in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected]