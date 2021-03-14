Jeremy Smith (left), Star, works to smooth out new concrete while Aldo De La Torre, Weiser, edges the concrete last week in Vale. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).
Smith and De La Torre put the finishing touches on a new curb on Washington Street East last week. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).
Precision and patience are the keys to smoothing out concrete for De La Torre. Last week De La Torre was part of a contracting crew working to improve curbs and sidewalk ramps in Vale. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).
Jeremy Smith, Star, eyes the newly-laid concrete while he smooths the top layer last week in Vale. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).
