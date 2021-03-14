VALE

The project, sponsored by the state Transportation Department, is designed to install and modify new curbs in town.

Jeremy Smith (left), Star, works to smooth out new concrete while Aldo De La Torre, Weiser, edges the concrete last week in Vale. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

Smith and De La Torre put the finishing touches on a new curb on Washington Street East last week. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

Precision and patience are the keys to smoothing out concrete for De La Torre. Last week De La Torre was part of a contracting crew working to improve curbs and sidewalk ramps in Vale. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

Jeremy Smith, Star, eyes the newly-laid concrete while he smooths the top layer last week in Vale. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

