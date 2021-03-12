MALHEUR COUNTY EDUCATION

Liliana Frankel was one of 28 reporters chosen by the Education Writers Association for a six-month program that trains journalists to cover education subjects.

Enterprise reporter Liliana Frankel has been picked to participate in a national program for journalists focusing on an education beat. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

VALE – Liliana Frankel, a reporter at the Malheur Enterprise, has been selected to participate in an elite national program to train journalists who cover education.

Frankel is one of 28 reporters picked by the Education Writers Association for the six-month program called “New to the Beat.” Reporters across the country competed for slots in the program.

She started at the Enterprise last fall and carries primary responsibility for reporting on schools in Malheur County.

Under the program, she has been paired a veteran reporter to serve as her mentor. Bethany Barnes, an investigative reporter with the Tampa Bay Times, was the association’s reporter of the year in 2018.

Frankel will participate in specialized training and have access to other resources in a program designed for journalists with less than two years of experience.

“Reporters will be expected to produce at least one substantive news story that reflects new skills and knowledge gained through participation in the program,” according to the association.

Frankel is the only reporter from Oregon selected. She joins other reporters from publications ranging from USA Today and the Boston Globe to Casper (Wyoming) Star-Tribune and broadcast outlets such as New Orleans Public Radio.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for Lily – and readers of the Enterprise,” said Publisher Les Zaitz. “Schools are so important to our community and to build expertise in this way means we can provide even better coverage.”

YOU CAN SUPPORT THIS KIND OF WORK

The Enterprise relies on community support to fund vital local journalism. You can help us do more.

SUBSCRIBE: A monthly digital subscription is $5 a month.

GIFT: Give someone you know a subscription.

ONE-TIME PAYMENT: Contribute, knowing your support goes towards more local journalism you can trust.