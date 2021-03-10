MALHEUR COUNTY OBITUARY

Delores Jean (Points) Labby, 88, passed peacefully in a Nampa hospital on February 27, 2021. She was born April 20, 1932 in Nebraska, to Fred and Beulah (Wright) Points. The family moved to Nyssa in 1942. She married Richard Labby on August 3, 1949, and spent her life raising her children, and in later years caring for her parents, her husband’s parents, and her husband, as well as forming forever bonds with her grandchildren. She was beloved by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Robert Points and Hubert Points, her husband, and a stillborn daughter, Cherry Lee Labby.

She is survived by her brother Tom (Evelyn) Points, daughters Angie (Rick) Young, Pam (Tony) Haro, and Lola (Rod) Davis, grandchildren Becky Ramey, James Hood, Scott Hood, Terry Hood, Mike Hammack, Chris Hammack, Amy Haro, Kris Kitamura, Lisa Kitamura, and Matt Kitamura, as well as nieces and nephews, great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

A private family celebration of life is planned.