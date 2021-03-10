MALHEUR COUNTY OBITUARY

Frances Jane Howell Ballou, 96, of Nyssa, passed away February 24 of natural causes. She was born on July 17, 1924, in Bradshaw, Nebraska, the daughter of Mark E. and Louise Bick Howell and the oldest of seven children. Jane graduated from York, Nebraska, high school in 1941 at age 16, serving as valedictorian of her class. She went on to attend the University of Nebraska, graduating with a degree in home economics. While Jane was in college, her family moved to Idaho to find work because of the depression. After graduation, Jane got a job teaching home economics and P.E. in Wilder, Idaho. It was at Wilder High School she met her husband, Elvin Ballou, who was attending school in Wilder after serving in the Army during World War II. (Submitted Information)

Frances Jane Howell Ballou

July 17, 1924 ~ February 24, 2021

On November 12, 1948, the two wed in Caldwell Idaho. In 1952, the family moved to Nyssa, Oregon, where they resided until 2020 when they moved into assisted living in Ontario. Jane was active in Nyssa as a 4H leader, church organist and choir director, AAUW, the Owyhee Garden Club, and the Red Hat Society. She gave piano and organ lessons to many young people in Nyssa. She and Elvin were involved in the Oregon Trail Grange for many years. In their later years, they served in the Ontario Church of the Nazarene. Jane gave her life to God at an early age and faithfully served Him her entire life.

Jane was preceded death by her husband, Elvin, after almost 72 years of marriage, and sisters Barbara Howell, Norma Dazey, and brothers Mark Howell and Charles Howell. Her sister, Charlotte Johnson passed away two days after Jane.

She is survived by children and spouses Linda and Tom Ady of Boise, Don and LaDonna Ballou of Phoenix, and Joy and Merle Saunders of Nyssa, grandchildren Tommy and Allison Ady of Eagle; and great-grandchildren Tommy, Tynan, and Izzy, Jill Saunders of Dallas, Megan and Brandon Mott and great-grandchildren Eli and Blaine of Fruitland, and Kate and Jordan Fenters and great-grandchildren Louise and Ann of Klamath Falls, Oregon. She is also survived by sister Dorothy Goodloe of Twin Falls.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 12, at the Ontario Church of the Nazarene, with a graveside service to follow at Nyssa Hilltop Cemetary.