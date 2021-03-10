EMPLOYMENT

Positions include assistant pool manager, lifeguards, Seasonal Heavy Equipment Operator

The city of Vale is taking applications for an assistant pool manager. This is a seasonal position with an hourly rate of 14.00 an hour. Applications are available at Vale City Hall located at 150 Longfellow Street N or online at www.cityofvale.com. Applications must be submitted to City Hall no later than March 19th, 2021 by 5:00 p.m.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

The City of Vale is now taking applications for lifeguards for the 2021 season. Applications are available at Vale City Hall located at 150 Longfellow Street N or online at www.cityofvale.com. Applications must be submitted to City Hall no later than March 19th, 2021 by 5:00 p.m.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Seasonal Heavy Equipment Operator

The Seasonal Heavy Equipment Operator position is located at the Drewsey, Oregon mine site. This position will start in April/May and end in late fall, as weather permits. The schedule is 4on/4off with 12-hour shifts. Camp trailers are available to stay in during the scheduled shift.

The responsibilities include but are not limited to

– Operate various types of heavy equipment to excavate and move ore, dirt, rock, and other raw materials

– Operate equipment fluidly and effectively to create and move stockpiles as required.

– Responsible for the safe operation of equipment and follow all traffic rules.

– Meet productivity standards in a timely manner and adapt to changes in the work environment

– Inspect equipment and supplies such as tires, lights, brakes, gas, oil and water, etc.

– Follow all federal and state safety regulations and company safety policies/procedures

– Keep the equipment clean and presentable

– Perform equipment maintenance as required

Other requirements:

– High school diploma, GED, or equivalent experience

– The ability to work independently with a strong attention to detail

– Possess an excellent operation and safety record

– Good attendance history.

– Ability to work a flexible work schedule.

– Ability to communicate effectively, both written and oral.

Apply on-line at www.ussilica.com.