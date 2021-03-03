PUBLIC NOTICES

Vale Oregon Irrigation District, Vale Irrigation, Sheriff’s Sale, Ironside Rural Road, Estate of Jeanne Margason Robinson, TVCC, Malheur County Court, Vale School District.

VALE OREGON IRRIGATION DISTRICT

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, to all assessment payers and other interested persons that the Board of Directors of the Vale Oregon Irrigation District will meet on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 1:00 pm at their office, to sit as a Board of Equalization to review and correct the assessment roll as prepared. The Operation & Maintenance fee for the year 2021 will be $90.00 per account and $39.40 per acre. These funds shall be used for the care, operation & maintenance of the district, delinquencies in collections, reserve and administrative expenses. In addition, the construction charges for 2021 shall be $2.58 per acre, payable to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation under contracts of the district. The assessment roll may be inspected during office hours at the Vale Oregon Irrigation District located at 521 A Street West, Vale, OR.

Vale Oregon Irrigation District

Jessi Hansen, Secretary

Publish Date: March 3, 2021

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Vale Irrigation is accepting Sealed Bids on the following: 2009 Ford F-150 4x4 Short Box Gray Pickup and a 1986 Ford F-150 Manual Long Box White. Bids must be received by 12:00 pm on 03/11/[email protected] the District Office. For more information call 541.473.3243.

Publish Date: February 24, 2021 and March 3 & 10, 2021

_______________________________________________________________________________________

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

On Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the front door of the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, 151 B Street W, in the City of Vale, Oregon, defendant’s interest will be sold, subject to redemption, in the real property commonly known as: 1303 MORTON STREET, VALE, OREGON. The court case number is 20CV15045, where BROWN PALACE, is the plaintiff, and RYAN NEIL HIATT, are the defendants. The sale is a public auction to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check, in hand, made out to Malheur County Sheriff’s Office. For more information on this sale go to: www.oregonsheriffs.com/sales.htm

Publish Date: February 10, 17, and 24, 2021 and March 3, 2021

_______________________________________________________________________________________

IRONSIDE RURAL ROAD DISTRICT MEETING

The Ironside Rural Road District #5 has regular monthly meetings the second Tuesday of every month at the road shop building starting at 5 p.m.

Publish date: March 3, 2021

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Larry A. Sullivan OSBN 783935

280 A Street East

P.O. Box 220

Vale, OR 97918

(541) 473-3141 Business

(541) 473-2651 Facsimile

[email protected]

Attorney for Personal Representative

IN THE COUNTY COURT FOR THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

Case No. 6171

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

In the Matter of the Estate of:

JEANNE MARGASON ROBINSON,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Paul Robinson has been appointed Personal

Representative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the Personal Representative at P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the claims may be barred.

All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the lawyer for the Personal Representative, Larry A. Sullivan, P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918.

DATED and first published on February 24, 2021.

Respectfully,

Larry A. Sullivan OSBN 783935

Attorney for Personal Representative

Publish Dates: February 24, 2021, and March 3 & 10, 2021

_______________________________________________________________________________________

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

Treasure Valley Community College

For

ARCHITECTURAL AND ENGINEERING SERVICES

Ontario, Oregon

FEBRUARY 8,2021

Treasure Valley Community College (TVCC), 650 College Boulevard, Ontario, OR 97914, is hereby requesting STATEMENTS OF QUALIFICATION to help the College hire a consultant to provide ARCHITECTURAL AND ENGINEERING SERVICES for the design and construction of the NURSING-ALLIED HEALTH PROFESSIONS CENTER on the main campus in Ontario.

The Request for Qualifications can be obtained by contacting Bernie Babcock, Owners Authorized Representative at [email protected] No other TVCC Administration, Faculty, Staff, or Board of Education members should be contacted by any firm or individual wishing to obtain a copy of the Request for Qualifications.

Statements of Qualification are due no later than 5:00 p.m., MST, on Monday, March 22, 2021. Statements shall be considered proprietary and confidential until completion of the RFQ and RFP process.

Publish Date: February 17 & 24, 2021 and March 3 & 10, 2021

_______________________________________________________________________________________

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

according to ORS 294.250(5), that the Malheur County Court Proceedings and the Schedule of Payments exceeding $500 will be posted and available for review at the Malheur County Courthouse (Clerk’s Office), the Ontario Community library, the Nyssa city public library, the Vale city public library, and the Jordan Valley U.S. Postal Service office. Copies of all or part of the posted information may be obtained upon request and upon payment of a fee not exceeding the actual cost incurred by the county in making copies of the posted information, from the Malheur County Clerk, 251 B Street West, Vale, OR 97918 or phone (541) 473-5151.

/s/Gayle V. Trotter

Malheur County Clerk

Publish date: March 3, 2021

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Vale School District #84

Elementary School HVAC Upgrade

Advertisement for Bids

Sealed bids will be received by Alisha McBride, Superintendent, Vale School District #84, at the District Office located at 403 E Street West, Vale, Oregon 97918, until 2:00 PM local time, 3/30/2021 for the Elementary School HVAC Upgrade.

The bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in the Multipurpose Room of the District Office at 2:05 PM, local time, 3/30/2021. 1st Tier Subcontractor Disclosure Statements are due by 4:00 PM, local time, 3/30/2021 (same day) at the same location. Bids received after the time fixed for receiving bids cannot and will not be opened or considered. Bids for which the 1st Tier Subcontractor Disclosure Statement, when required, is not received within the specified time will be considered non-responsive. Only bids submitted in writing on the Bid Form supplied with the Bidding Documents will be considered.

A Mandatory pre-bid conference and project site-visit will be held at 4:00 PM, local time, 3/10/2021 at the Vale Elementary School located at 403 E Street West, Vale, Oregon 97918, rain or shine. The purpose will be to answer any questions bidders may have, review the scope of the work, tour the site, and to consider any comments Bidders wish to make. The conference is for the benefit of Bidders. Additional site visits may be made by contacting the Vale School District Office at (541) 473-0201, ext. 9. Any additional site visits do not take the place of the requirement to attend the mandatory pre-bid conference on 3/10/2021 at 4:00 PM.

Bidding documents for the work are those prepared by CSHQA, 200 Broad Street, Boise, ID 83702. Bidding documents will be available on or after 3/1/2021 and may be viewed at the District Office located at 403 E Street West, Vale, OR 97918 and may be obtained by contacting the following Plan Rooms: Idaho AGC, phone: (208) 344-2531, 1649 W. Shoreline Drive Suite 100, Boise, Idaho 83702 and CPC, Inc., Main Line: (503) 650-0148 Toll Free: (877) 448-2614, Address: 5468 SE International Drive, Milwaukie, OR 97222. The District will not reimburse Bidders, subcontractors, or suppliers for the cost of reproduction.

No bid will be considered unless accompanied by bid security in the form of a certified or cashier’s check, irrevocable letter of credit or surety bond executed by a State-licensed surety company, payable to the Vale School District #84 in an amount equal to ten percent (10%) of the base bid together with all additive alternates. No interest will be paid on bid security. Return or retention of bid security shall be subject to the provisions of ORS 279C.385, and these bid documents.

Pursuant to ORS 279C.395, the Vale School District #84 may reject any bid not in compliance with all prescribed bidding procedures and requirements and may reject all bids if, in the judgement of the District, it is in the public interest to do so. No bidder may withdraw its bid after the hour set for the opening thereof and before award of the contract, unless award is delayed beyond forty-five (45) days from the bid opening date.

The contract is for a public works subject to payment of prevailing wages under ORS 279C.800 to 279C.870. No bid will be received or considered unless the bid contains a statement by the Bidder, as part of the bid that “Contractor agrees to be bound and will comply with the applicable provisions of ORS 279C.838, ORS 279C.840 or 40 U.S.C. 3141 to 3148.”

Publish Date: March 3, 2021