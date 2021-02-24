MALHEUR COUNTY OBITUARY

Thomas James Bronson Sr. was born on July 20, 1936, in Ontario, Oregon, to Otto and Loise (Domby) Bronson. He passed away in Boise Idaho due to heart complications on Feb. 1, 2021. (Submitted Information)

Tom grew up on the family ranch, northeast of Ironside, Oregon, on Willow Creek. He and his little sister Lavelle attended grade school in Malheur City and Grouse Creek. He graduated high school in Ontario in 1955. In 1958, he joined the US Air National Guard of Idaho as a fuel supply specialist. When en route to basic training in Texas, the charter plane that he was in iced up and crashed. Tom and another Airman were able to get to a nearby ranch to get help. He was honorably discharged in 1964. Tom met the love of his life, Lois Affeld, in Ironside at a neighbour’s ranch where she was babysitting, when he went to gather up some stray cows. The two were wed on May 20, 1959, in John Day, Oregon. Tom and Lois spent the rest of their lives on the Ironside family ranch raising their four children, along with hay and cows. Tom was a hard worker who loved to ranch, he was an excellent equipment operator and a hay truck driver. He was very generous in helping others and love to play practical jokes on friends and family. He enjoyed hunting elk and fishing, if you could get him off the ranch. He was a member of the Burnt River school board and a member of the Ironside road district for many years.

Tom was preceded and death by his parents, sister and wife. Tom is survived by his children: TJ (Joann) Bronson of Ontario, Eric (Rhonda) Bronson of Huntington, Peter (Terri) Bronson of Prineville, April Bronson of Burns; grandchildren James Bronson, Kyle Bronson, Robert Bronson, Wade Bronson, Aaron Langley, Audryonna Langley, Adrian Langley, Kathrine (Lee)Butler, Jesse (Wendy) Bronson, Danielle Bronson; great-grandchildren Tanner Harp, Stark Langley, Beorn Butler.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the FFA.