Lawrence Richard “Dick” Grigg, 96, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away Feb. 18, 2021, at home in Nyssa, Oregon. (Submitted Information)

Lawrence Richard “Dick” Grigg, 96, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away Feb. 18, 2021, at home in Nyssa, Oregon.

Dick was the youngest of 13 children of Parley Mormon Grigg Jr. and Thankful Halsey Gardner. He grew up roaming the backcountry in Idaho and helping homestead the family farm in Vale, Oregon.

During World War II, he taught electronics in the Army Air Corps and then served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in California.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Laurel Burton, who passed away in 1949; his son William Norman Grigg; his granddaughter Linda Michelle Hansen; twelve siblings; and both his parents.

He is survived by his wife Angie Maud Fuhriman, to whom he was married 70 years; six children: Judy (Dee) Hansen, Karl (Karen) Grigg, Jeffrey Grigg, Richard (Teresa) Grigg, John (Randy) Grigg, and Laura Pulido; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Dick loved to learn and put himself through college, earning a bachelor’s degree in business from College of Idaho and a master’s degree in real estate from University of California at Berkeley.

As a realtor, Dick enjoying helping people find their dream homes. He was also a gifted teacher both professionally and in church organizations.

As a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served as bishop, member of the high council, and teacher. He also enjoyed working with young men in scouting. He and Angie served two missions, the first at the Family History Center in Salt Lake City and the second as technical support representatives for the FamilySearch website.

Dick was scrupulously honest and always willing to help others financially or through service. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed.

Because of COVID, the viewing and funeral service will be limited to family members and close friends. Others are invited to view the services on Zoom. The viewing will be at 10 a.m. with the funeral following at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, in the Owyhee Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Nyssa. Internment will follow the funeral service at Valley View Cemetery in Vale.

To view the services on Zoom, use this link and the password owyhee. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5639717471?pwd=TmxFakx0TGUvUTRwSTVvWjNSaTlOUT09

