The early-morning accident injured the driver of the truck and damaged guardrails at the Squaw Creek Bridge. Both eastbound and westbound lanes were closed but police were able to reopen the eastbound lane later.

HARPER – A semi-truck crash near Harper on U.S. Highway 20 closed the road in both directions toward Burns early Thursday morning but police say one lane is now open.

The accident occurred at about 8 a.m. Thursday, said Oregon State Police Lt. Mark Duncan.

Duncan said a 1989 Peterbilt truck going west with a flatbed trailer hauling a bridge deck lost control and hit the guard rail attached to the bridge at Squaw Creek, six miles west of Harper.

While the investigation is still in its preliminary stages, Duncan said it looked like the crash happened after the truck rounded a corner and the bridge deck load shifted.

Duncan said both guard rails on the bridge were damaged.

The driver of the truck was injured and taken to a local hospital, said Duncan. He didn’t have the name of the driver or the extent of his injuries.

Duncan said the truck is owned by Boise Crane.

Duncan said police were able to open the single lane to both east and westbound traffic at about 10:30 a.m.

