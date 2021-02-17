COVID

The cancellation was due to weather-related shipping issues, according to a press release from the Malheur County Health Department

ONTARIO – The afternoon vaccination clinic scheduled to be held at Four Rivers Cultural Center on Thursday, Feb. 18, has been canceled due to weather-related shipment issues, the Malheur County Health Department said in a press release Wednesday.

A second vaccination clinic, scheduled to be held 8:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. also on Thursday will still be held as planned. That clinic, which will administer second doses of Moderna vaccine to those who received a first dose at Four Rivers Cultural Center on Jan. 21, was already stocked by a previous shipment of vaccine.

The next first-dose vaccination clinic held by the Malheur County Health Department will take place Thursday, Feb. 25. Medical workers, prison staff, those who serve in caretaking roles, school staff, and adults over 70 who live or work in Malheur County will be eligible to receive free vaccine.

For more details on eligibility: https://sharedsystems.dhsoha.state.or.us/DHSForms/Served/le3527A.pdf

For more events by the Malheur County Health Department: https://malheurhealth.org/mchd-events-calendar/

