PUBLIC SAFETY

Carlos Alberto Berrios Jr., 30, pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine Jan. 23 and was sentenced in federal court Tuesday.

Carlos Alberto Berrios Jr., a former Ontario man, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Tuesday. (The Enterprise/File).

EUGENE – A former Ontario man will spend 10 years in prison on a drug charge after he was sentenced in a federal court Tuesday.

Carlos Alberto Berrios Jr., 30, was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2019 and he pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine Jan. 23 in federal court.

According to a statement from U.S. Attorney Billy Williams, Berrios’ case began in April 2018, when he was a passenger in a car stopped by a Malheur County Sheriff’s Office deputy for a traffic violation.

The deputy later discovered Berrios had an outstanding felony arrest warrant. Ontario police also suspected Berrios was involved in a recent firearm theft. The deputy later searched Berrios backpack and discovered at .45-caliber firearm and about eight ounces of methamphetamine, according to Williams’ statement

The case was investigated by a host of federal and local law enforcement agencies including the sheriff’s office, Ontario police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

