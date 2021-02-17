EMPLOYMENT

Secretary, Laborer, Coordinator, Production Worker, CDL Driver, Council Vacancy, Administrative Assistant

EHS Administrative Assistant

US Silica/EP Minerals is currently looking for an EHS Administrative Assistant at our Vale, Oregon site. This position will assist the EHS Manager with coordinating the operations safety and environmental programs with a passion for improving health and safety culture.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

· Promote safety first attitude.

· Coordinate HSE committee monthly meetings.

· Assist with safety audits & inspection programs at the mine and plant.

· Maintain compliance documentation required by company policy, state, and federal regulations.

· Assist with developing and implementing safety training programs.

· Assist with incident, accident, and worker comp reporting.

· Assist with New Miner and Annual MSHA training.

· Order and maintain safety supplies for the site.

· PPE compliance audits and respirator fit tests.

· Assist post-accident drug testing, dust sampling, noise sampling and annual employee health testing.

· Calibrate IH and OCC equipment.

Other requirements:

· High school diploma or G.E.D. College degree preferred in Environmental Health and Safety and/or work-related experience for two to three (2-3) years pertaining to safety management, or regulatory reporting

· Willingness to obtain additional certifications as needed. (MSHA Trainer, Method 9, herbicide,..)

· Microsoft Office – (Excel with basic formula knowledge, Word, PowerPoint)

· Good communication skills – written and verbal.

· Read and interpret documents, such as permits, safety rules, and procedure manuals.

· Speak effectively before groups.

· Work independently in a fast-paced environment

· Good organizational skills and time management.

This is a full-time position with a competitive benefits package. Successful candidates must pass a post offer background check and drug screen.

If interested, please apply on-line at www.ussilica.com.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

City Council Vacancy for the City of Vale

There is one vacancy on the Vale City Council, which the remaining Council members will fill by appointment. The Council will accept letters of interest to fill those positions. All persons who are at least of voting age and have been residents of Vale for at least one year, are eligible to apply. A letter of interest should provide basic biographical information and the reasons why the applicant wants to serve on the Council. The Council meets at least twice a month on the second and fourth Tuesdays at 7:00 PM. Applicants should be available to regularly attend those meetings. The deadline for submitting a letter of interest is February 19th, 2021. Please direct all letters to Katy Lamb, Vale City Manager, 150 Longfellow Street N, Vale, OR 97918. For additional information please call City Hall 541-473-3133.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

CDL Driver

US Silica/EP Minerals is currently looking for CDL Drivers at the Vale, Oregon site. This position ensures the Vale production facility is supplied with ores from our Drewsey, OR mine site in a timely, efficient, safe and lawful manner.

The responsibilities include but are not limited to:

· Safety is a priority; observe road conditions and communicate safety issues.

· Operate double belly dump trailers and belt trailers that deliver ore from the mine sites to the production facility.

· Manage plant waste loads

· Load trucks with front-end loaders and tarping of the product if needed.

· Inspect and maintain all equipment.

· Know and follow all state and federal regulations as well as company policies and procedures.

Other requirements:

· Current Class A Driver’s License with Doubles and Tankers endorsement.

· Qualifying DMV driving history

· Current DOT Physical/Medical card.

· Excellent driving and safety record

· Good attendance history and ability to work a flexible work schedule.

Successful candidates must pass a post offer background check and drug screen.

If interested, please apply on-line at www.ussilica.com

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Production Worker

US Silica/EP Minerals is currently taking applications for our Production Worker position at the Vale, Oregon site.

The responsibilities include but are not limited to:

· Working safely is priority

· Packs product into bags, bulk bags, boxes and bulk hopper rail cars

· Completes or assists with bulk car cleaning, sealing, purging and switching

· Uses manual and automatic palletizer

· Identifies bag type, pallet type, and code stickers

· Dump broken bags and re-feed non-conforming product

· Check and record bag weights

· Stacks or re-stacks bags or boxes on pallets as required

Other requirements:

· High school diploma, GED, or equivalent experience

· Ability to communicate effectively (written and verbal)

· Ability to work in a fast-paced environment.

· Ability to work independently.

· Ability to work a flexible work schedule.

· Good attendance history.

· Multi-Tasking skills.

Successful candidates must pass a post offer background check and drug screen. If interested, please apply on-line at www.ussilica.com.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Malheur Works Internship Coordinator with the Malheur Education Service District. Application materials and job description available at www.malesd.org or contact Sarah at Malheur ESD Region 14. Telephone: (541) 473-4856. Job open until filled.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Bilingual Quality Improvement Specialist/FCCN Coordinator with the Malheur Education Service District. Application materials and job description available at www.malesd.org or contact Sarah at Malheur ESD Region 14. Telephone: (541) 473-4856. Job posting closes on February 19th, 2021.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Vale Irrigation is currently seeking applications for a Laborer - Maintenance position. For a complete job description and application contact the Office at 541-473-3243 or [email protected]

_______________________________________________________________________________________

10-MONTH SPECIAL EDUCATION

SECRETARY

Vale School District #84 is accepting applications for a 10-Month Special Education Secretary position. The Special Education Secretary is a PERS eligible position and offers a health insurance contribution, per negotiated agreement.

The job description, qualifications, and essential functions can be viewed at the following link: Job Description. Hourly rate is determined based on negotiated agreement.

An application may be obtained from the Superintendent’s Office, 403 “E” Street West, Vale, Oregon, on the District website at www.valesd.org, or by calling (541) 473-0201, ext. 9.

Application Deadline: February 22, 2021

Vale School District is an equal opportunity employer.