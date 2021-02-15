A state Transportation Department snowplow rolls down West Washington Street in Vale Monday morning. A late-winter snow storm delivered plenty of precipitation across the county. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).
Spikes of icicles dangle from a local building, evidence that winter isn't through with Malheur County. (The Enterprise/Liliana Frankel).
Adam Tolman, owner of Malheur Drug in Vale, was out early clearing the sidewalk next to his business. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).
Snow blowers, plows and graders were out in force Monday morning, clearing snow from parking lots and sidewalks. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).
The snow storm left is marks on buildings, cars, dead weeds and flowers across Vale. (The Enterprise/Liliana Frankel).
In some places in Vale the going was slow for city crews as they worked to clear sidewalks. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).
The state Transportation Department warned truckers to take precautions as they rolled over the Oregon-Idaho border Monday morning. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).
Vale Public Works employee Chad Cooper negotiates down a local sidewalk clearing snow Monday morning. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).
The snow storm didn't keep this curious Vale cat from venturing out into the cold. (The Enterprise/Liliana Frankel).
