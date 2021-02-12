WEATHER

The National Weather Service early Friday issued a winter weather advisory starting Friday night and going through Saturday.

Nyssa was getting a dusting of snow Friday morning - and more is forecast for Friday night. (Nyssa Police Department photo)

The National Weather Service said Malheur County should expect more snow overnight Friday into Saturday as the next weather system moves over the area.

Snow flurries were continuing Friday morning across the area, with the Oregon Department of Transportation reporting packed snow on Interstate 84 and area highways. There were no reported closures as of 6 a.m. Friday.

Nyssa Police Chief Ray Rau reported via Facebook on snow in his city and urged drivers: “Leave a little early, clean off your vehicle windows and drive a little slower on your travels this morning.”

The weather service early Friday issued a winter weather advisory, indicating 2 to 4 inches of snow could land in the Treasure Valley starting Friday evening. The advisory is in place from 11 p.m. Friday until 10 p.m. Saturday.

Another 1 to 3 inches of snow could land Sunday night, according to the forecast.

The low temperature forecast for Vale is 29 for Friday night and 21 for Saturday night.

National Weather Service forecast for the Vale area, issued Friday morning.

NOTE: Please send your reports of snow, traffic and photos to [email protected]