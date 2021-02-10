EMPLOYMENT

Positions include Laborer, bus driver, Coordinator, Secretary, Coordinator

Vale Irrigation is currently seeking applications for a Laborer - Maintenance position. For a complete job description and application contact the Office at 541-473-3243 or [email protected]

______________________________________________________________________________________

Now hiring two positions:

School bus driver and substitute bus driver for the Adrian School District.

Interested applicants may pick up an application at the Adrian School District Office, 305 Owyhee St., Adrian, OR 97901

For full details visit www.adriansd.org, or call the school at 541-372-2335.

Positions pays $22.17 per hour and benefits according to the collective bargaining agreement.

Positions will remain open until filled. Adrian School District #61 is an equal opportunity employer.

______________________________________________________________________________________

Bilingual Quality Improvement Specialist/FCCN Coordinator with the Malheur Education Service District. Application materials and job description available at www.malesd.org or contact Sarah at Malheur ESD Region 14. Telephone: (541) 473-4856. Job posting closes on February 19th, 2021.

______________________________________________________________________________________

VALE SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL EDUCATION SECRETARY

Vale School District #84 is accepting applications for a 7.25 hour per day, four day per week Special Education Secretary position. The Special Education Secretary schedule follows the school year calendar and is PERS eligible. This position does not provide health insurance.

The job description, qualifications, and essential functions can be viewed at www.valesd.org. Hourly rate is determined based on negotiated agreement.

An application may be obtained from the Superintendent’s Office, 403 “E” Street West, Vale, Oregon, on the District website at www.valesd.org, or by calling (541) 473-0201, ext. 9.

Application Deadline: February 22, 2021

Vale School District is an equal opportunity employer.

______________________________________________________________________________________

Malheur Works Internship Coordinator with the Malheur Education Service District. Application materials and job description available at www.malesd.org or contact Sarah at Malheur ESD Region 14. Telephone: (541) 473-4856. Job open until filled.