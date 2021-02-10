PUBLIC NOTICES

Sheriff’s Sale, Estate of Joseph Lloyd Arriola

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

On Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the front door of the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, 151 B Street W, in the City of Vale, Oregon, defendant’s interest will be sold, subject to redemption, in the real property commonly known as: 1303 MORTON STREET, VALE, OREGON. The court case number is 20CV15045, where BROWN PALACE, is the plaintiff, and RYAN NEIL HIATT, are the defendants. The sale is a public auction to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check, in hand, made out to Malheur County Sheriff’s Office. For more information on this sale go to: www.oregonsheriffs.com/sales.htm

Publish Date: February 10, 17, and 24, 2021 and March 3, 2021

