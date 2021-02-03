LIFESTYLE

A new piece of artwork is splashed across the east side wall of the senior center in Vale. The nearly year-long project to devise a mural capturing the quilt-making history of the group was funded through a grant and the hard work of local seniors.

A new mural graces the east wall of the Vale Senior Center in Vale. The mural commemorates the work of the founding members of the center. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell)

VALE – Frances Rempel calls the new mural on the east side of the Vale Senior Center the “prettiest thing in town.”

“I love it. It just makes you feel good,” said Rempel.

The new mural honors and depicts the founding members of the senior center who crafted quilts.

Rempel, a long-time Vale resident, was the chairperson of the senior center committee that created the mural.

Rempel first partnered with local resident Frank Yraguen, a member of the Vale Heritage Reflections Mural Society, to find funding for the mural.

A $10,000 grant from the Wood Family Charitable Trust and the work of California artist Colleen Mitchell-Veyna evolved into the multi-colored illustration that now adorns the center’s east wall.

The project consumed nearly a year of work for Rempel.

“When I started I didn’t think the project would take that long but it almost did,” said Rempel.

Rempel said the founding members of the senior center worked more than 10 years and produced nearly 800 quilts to raise funds for various projects.

The mural was done in November.

“When I first saw it I was amazed because, I mean, we had visions of it looking good but not until you see it in person do you realize the detail and the perfection that went into it,” said Rempel.

Rempel said she is proud of the work the senior center committee did to bring the mural to Vale.

“It was very fulfilling. I just makes you feel good and it kind of makes a bright spot,” said Rempel.

The mural isn’t the only new item at the senior center. The center recently chose its officers for the coming year and picked two new board members.

The 2021 officers are President Irene Christ, Vice President Sandy Meisinger, Secretary Bonnie Westerberg; Assistant Secretary Kim Recla and Rempel as treasurer.

Board members for 2021 are Chris Christ, Sue Dentinger, Joanne Roner and Jeannie Netcher. New board members for 2021 are Mike Young and Barbara Ray.

