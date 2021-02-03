PUBLIC NOTICES

Notice of Election of Board Members for Special Districts

Dell-Brogan Cemetery District

Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, an election will be held to fill the following positions and terms, including any vacancies that may exist on the board of Dell-Brogan Cemetery District.

Open position(s) Title of Office Term of Office

Two (2) Director 4 years

The election will be conducted by mail.

Each candidate for an office listed above must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination for office with the elections department of Malheur County, Oregon, not later than the 61st day before the date of the regular district election. If the district election is held on the same date as a Primary or General Election, each candidate must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination not later than the 70th day before the date of the election.

The first day to file a declaration of candidacy is February 6, 2021.

The deadline for filing a declaration of candidacy is 5 pm, Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Candidate filing forms may be picked up from the office of the County Clerk (Vale), the respective District Office or on the County Clerk’s website http://www.malheurco.org/county-clerk/election-information/.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

according to ORS 294.250(5), that the Malheur County Court Proceedings and the Schedule of Payments exceeding $500 will be posted and available for review at the Malheur County Courthouse (Clerk’s Office), the Ontario Community library, the Nyssa city public library, the Vale city public library, and the Jordan Valley U.S. Postal Service office. Copies of all or part of the posted information may be obtained upon request and upon payment of a fee not exceeding the actual cost incurred by the county in making copies of the posted information, from the Malheur County Clerk, 251 B Street West, Vale, OR 97918 or phone (541) 473-5151.

/s/Gayle V. Trotter

Malheur County Clerk

Publish date: February 3, 2021

Notice of Election of Board Members for Special Districts

Juntura Rural Road Assessment District #4

Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, an election will be held to fill the following positions and terms, including any vacancies that may exist on the board of Juntura Rural Road Assessment District #4.

Open position(s) Title of Office Term of Office

Two (2) Director 4 years

The election will be conducted by mail.

Each candidate for an office listed above must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination for office with the elections department of Malheur County, Oregon, not later than the 61st day before the date of the regular district election. If the district election is held on the same date as a Primary or General Election, each candidate must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination not later than the 70th day before the date of the election.

The first day to file a declaration of candidacy is February 6, 2021.

The deadline for filing a declaration of candidacy is 5 pm, Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Candidate filing forms may be picked up from the office of the County Clerk (Vale), the respective District Office or on the County Clerk’s website http://www.malheurco.org/county-clerk/election-information/.

Notice of Election of Board Members for Special Districts

Juntura School District #12

Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, an election will be held to fill the following positions and terms, including any vacancies that may exist on the board of Juntura School District #12.

Open position(s) Title of Office Term of Office

Position #1 Director 4 years

Position #3 Director 4 years

Position #4 Director 4 years

The election will be conducted by mail.

Each candidate for an office listed above must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination for office with the elections department of Malheur County, Oregon, not later than the 61st day before the date of the regular district election. If the district election is held on the same date as a Primary or General Election, each candidate must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination not later than the 70th day before the date of the election.

The first day to file a declaration of candidacy is February 6, 2021.

The deadline for filing a declaration of candidacy is 5 pm, Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Candidate filing forms may be picked up from the office of the County Clerk (Vale), the respective District Office or on the County Clerk’s website http://www.malheurco.org/county-clerk/election-information/.

Notice of Election of Board Members for Special Districts

Arock School District #81

Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, an election will be held to fill the following positions and terms, including any vacancies that may exist on the board of Arock School District #81.

Open position(s) Title of Office Term of Office

Position #1 Director 4 years

Position #3 Director 4 years

Position #5 Director 4 years

The election will be conducted by mail.

Each candidate for an office listed above must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination for office with the elections department of Malheur County, Oregon, not later than the 61st day before the date of the regular district election. If the district election is held on the same date as a Primary or General Election, each candidate must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination not later than the 70th day before the date of the election.

The first day to file a declaration of candidacy is February 6, 2021.

The deadline for filing a declaration of candidacy is 5 pm, Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Candidate filing forms may be picked up from the office of the County Clerk (Vale), the respective District Office or on the County Clerk’s website http://www.malheurco.org/county-clerk/election-information/.

Notice of Election of Board Members for Special Districts

Valley View Cemetery District

Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, an election will be held to fill the following positions and terms, including any vacancies that may exist on the board of Valley View Cemetery District.

Open position(s) Title of Office Term of Office

Two (2) Director 4 years

The election will be conducted by mail.

Each candidate for an office listed above must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination for office with the elections department of Malheur County, Oregon, not later than the 61st day before the date of the regular district election. If the district election is held on the same date as a Primary or General Election, each candidate must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination not later than the 70th day before the date of the election.

The first day to file a declaration of candidacy is February 6, 2021.

The deadline for filing a declaration of candidacy is 5 pm, Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Candidate filing forms may be picked up from the office of the County Clerk (Vale), the respective District Office or on the County Clerk’s website http://www.malheurco.org/county-clerk/election-information/.

Notice of Election of Board Members for Special Districts

Owyhee Cemetery Maintenance District

Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, an election will be held to fill the following positions and terms, including any vacancies that may exist on the board of Owyhee Cemetery Maintenance District.

Open position(s) Title of Office Term of Office

Two (2) Director 4 years

The election will be conducted by mail.

Each candidate for an office listed above must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination for office with the elections department of Malheur County, Oregon, not later than the 61st day before the date of the regular district election. If the district election is held on the same date as a Primary or General Election, each candidate must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination not later than the 70th day before the date of the election.

The first day to file a declaration of candidacy is February 6, 2021.

The deadline for filing a declaration of candidacy is 5 pm, Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Candidate filing forms may be picked up from the office of the County Clerk (Vale), the respective District Office or on the County Clerk’s website http://www.malheurco.org/county-clerk/election-information/.

IRONSIDE RURAL ROAD DISTRICT MEETING

The Ironside Rural Road District #5 has regular monthly meetings the second Tuesday of every month at the road shop building starting at 5 p.m.

Publish date: February 3, 2021

_______________________________________________________________________________________