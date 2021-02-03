EMPLOYMENT

Positions include Maintenance position, School bus driver.

Vale Irrigation is currently seeking applications for a Laborer - Maintenance position. For a complete job description and application contact the Office at 541-473-3243 or [email protected]

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Now hiring two positions:

School bus driver and substitute bus driver for the Adrian School District.

Interested applicants may pick up an application at the Adrian School District Office, 305 Owyhee St., Adrian, OR 97901

For full details visit www.adriansd.org, or call the school at 541-372-2335.

Positions pays $22.17 per hour and benefits according to the collective bargaining agreement.

Positions will remain open until filled. Adrian School District #61 is an equal opportunity employer.