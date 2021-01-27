YOUR GOVERNMENT

Todd Fuller will begin work as city manager of the Malheur County town March 1. The Vale City Council made its decision Tuesday.

The Vale City Council selected Todd Fuller as the next city manager Tuesday night. (The Enterprise/File).

VALE - Vale City Councilor Todd Fuller will step away from his political duties to become the next city manager.

The Vale City Council selected Fuller to fill the city’s top slot Tuesday night.

The unanimous decision by the council means Fuller will resign his council post and begin work as city manager March 1.

Fuller will replace Katy Lamb. She has been serving as interim city manager since July after then-city manager Russ Kirkpatrick resigned.

Lamb said Fuller was one of 10 who applied for the position.

“We interviewed five,” said Lamb.

Fuller, a longtime Vale resident, was appointed to the council in 2019 and was elected in November.

This story will be updated.

