An infant found by police in a motel room with injuries and methamphetamine exposure earlier this month is improving. (The Enterprise/File).
ONTARIO – An infant discovered at a local motel with multiple injuries and who was exposed to methamphetamine is improving according to Ontario police.
“The 8-month-old is doing better. It is unknown if there will be any long-term effects,” said Ontario Police Department Det. B.J. Snyder.
Police were called Ontario’s Motel 6 at about 8 p.m. Jan. 7 to a report of an infant who was having trouble breathing.
According to a department press release, the “responding officers and medical personnel immediately noticed that the infant was suffering from multiple visible physical injuries and transported the infant to a local hospital.”
A medical examination determined the child had signs of neglect and a forensic medical evaluation indicated “the presence of methamphetamine exposure/ingestion in the infant.”
Police arrested Jose Montes Diaz, 24, of Ontario, and Marissa Pizano Solis, 26. They were each indicted for first-degree assault, third-degree assault, causing another person to ingest a controlled substance and two counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment.
Police said Diaz and Pizano told them that the infant was recently in the care of a third party and had just been returned to them.
“Further investigation revealed conflicting information, indicating that the infant had sustained the injuries from a fall,” according to the press release.
Both Diaz and Pizano are lodged in the Malheur County Jail, and are scheduled to enter a plea in the Malheur County Circuit Court Wednesday, Feb. 3.
