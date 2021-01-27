MALHEUR COUNTY OBITUARY

Clarice was born in Aldershot, County of South Hampton, England, to Albert L. Notheis and Alice A. Willard Notheis. Albert was in the U.S. Army serving during World War I when he and Alice were married. Clarice and her mom came to the United States when Clarice was 9 months old—through Ellis Island and on to South Dakota, where they farmed. Brother “Bud,” Alvin Lee Notheis, was born in 1924. In 1935, the family moved west, settling in the Sunset Valley on Klamath Avenue in 1937. (Submitted Information)

Clarice L. (Notheis) Poor

February 27, 1919 – January 16, 2021

Clarice was born in Aldershot, County of South Hampton, England, to Albert L. Notheis and Alice A. Willard Notheis. Albert was in the U.S. Army serving during World War I when he and Alice were married. Clarice and her mom came to the United States when Clarice was 9 months old—through Ellis Island and on to South Dakota, where they farmed. Brother “Bud,” Alvin Lee Notheis, was born in 1924. In 1935, the family moved west, settling in the Sunset Valley on Klamath Avenue in 1937.

Clarice graduated from Washougal High School in Washington. She began college at Washington State College in Pullman in 1936. Clarice ran out of money; she went to Portland, Oregon, and lived with her Aunt Rose Rine and worked at the Isolation Hospital all the while continuing her education. She took correspondence courses from University of Oregon and attended night school at Portland State University. In 1942, Clarice began at Eastern Oregon College in La Grande, Oregon, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1944. Her teaching career began but her education continued as well, earning a master’s degree at Colorado State College of Education in Greeley in 1954.

Clarice had a long career in education, including positions from 1943-46 in Portland Public Schools, 1946-53 as second grade teacher at Nyssa Elementary, 1953-54 as elementary school supervisor in the Hood River County, Oregon schools. She served from 1954-56 as assistant professor of elementary education, supervising undergraduate student teaching experiences at the Eastern Oregon College of Education in La Grande. Beginning in 1958 and concluding in 1970, she was the principal of Nyssa Elementary School under Superintendent W.L. McPartland. She concluded her career in Nyssa as Coordinator of Federal Programs and Primary School Consultant. Clarice formally retired from teaching in 1978, concluding a 31-year career in education, with 25 of those years invested in the Nyssa School District. After retiring, Clarice came to the Adrian School District twice when she was asked to assist.

In 1956, Clarice married Del Poor. She enjoyed fishing with Del. He always liked to go to the same spots. When Clarice asked why they always went to the same places, Del would reply, “That’s where the fish are…” and that ended the discussion. Together Del and Clarice gathered wood, tended a large garden, and kept their home on Klamath Avenue orderly.

Clarice was a lifelong learner. She was active in Book Club since 1946. She helped proofread the multivolume Malheur County History books and contributed material as well. When her vision failed, she continued her avid reading with audio books from the Oregon State Library. She was a member of the Owyhee ANK Garden Club. She fervently supported education at TVCC, Nyssa Schools, and Adrian Schools with scholarships and building projects.

Clarice is survived by cousins and many friends of all ages. She was preceded in death by husband Del in 1990, mother Alice “Mom” Notheis in 1965, Albert “Daddy” Notheis in 1964, and brother Alvin “Bud” Notheis in 1946. Clarice was strong and blessed to live an independent, long life on her farm. Clarice would want to tell you “Blessings Be With You” and that she wished everyone a long life like hers and that of the ancient cottonwood trees in nearby Cow Hollow Park. She was nearly 102 years old.

Interment will be private, arranged by Lienkaemper Funeral Services at Sunset Cemetery in Ontario. Memorials can be made to Cow Hollow Park c/o Ryan Martin, 1122 Owyhee Ave., Nyssa, Oregon 97913. Condolences can be received by Joel and Vikki Price, 2551 Norwood Drive, Nyssa, Oregon 97913.

LEARN HOW TO PLACE AN OBITUARY: Contact Autumn Butler, Enterprise office manager, at [email protected] or call 514-473-3377.