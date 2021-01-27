PUBLIC NOTICES

Storage Auction, Pioneer Nursing Home Health District, Vale Rural Fire Protection District, Adrian School District #61, Ironside Cemetery District, Malheur County Local Work Group, Estate of Joseph Lloyd Arriola

Storage Auction

Lincoln Storage will hold an auction of delinquent units on February 2, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in Vale OR. This will be a sealed bid Auction. Location is at 315 Glenn St. North, Vale, OR. The following are delinquent and will be sold at auction if not paid in full by February 1, 2021: Filomina Bruton 17; Ken Schwabauer 27, 29; Linda Smith 14; Boudy Wright 52-B; Helen Struthers 28; Jennifer Bonnell J, PP; Jonathon Harrison 65-A; Mary & Dale Garmon T-31.

Publish Dates: January 20 & 27, 2021.

Notice of Election of Board Members for Special Districts

Pioneer Nursing Home Health District

Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, an election will be held to fill the following positions and terms, including any vacancies that may exist on the board of Pioneer Nursing Home Health District.

Open position(s) Title of Office Term of Office

Position #1 Director 4 years

Position #2 Director 4 years

The election will be conducted by mail.

Each candidate for an office listed above must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination for office with the elections department of Malheur County, Oregon, not later than the 61st day before the date of the regular district election. If the district election is held on the same date as a Primary or General Election, each candidate must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination not later than the 70th day before the date of the election.

The first day to file a declaration of candidacy is February 6, 2021.

The deadline for filing a declaration of candidacy is 5 pm, Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Candidate filing forms may be picked up from the office of the County Clerk (Vale), the respective District Office or on the County Clerk’s website http://www.malheurco.org/county-clerk/election-information/.

The legal notice is to be published in the Malheur Enterprise .

/s/ Gayle V. Trotter

Authorized signature of district election authority

County Clerk January 22, 2021

Title Date signed

Publish Date: January 27, 2021

Notice of Election of Board Members for Special Districts

Vale Rural Fire Protection District

Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, an election will be held to fill the following positions and terms, including any vacancies that may exist on the board of Vale Rural Fire Protection District.

Open position(s) Title of Office Term of Office

Position #1 Director 4 years

Position #2 Director 4 years

The election will be conducted by mail.

Each candidate for an office listed above must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination for office with the elections department of Malheur County, Oregon, not later than the 61st day before the date of the regular district election. If the district election is held on the same date as a Primary or General Election, each candidate must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination not later than the 70th day before the date of the election.

The first day to file a declaration of candidacy is February 6, 2021.

The deadline for filing a declaration of candidacy is 5 pm, Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Candidate filing forms may be picked up from the office of the County Clerk (Vale), the respective District Office or on the County Clerk’s website http://www.malheurco.org/county-clerk/election-information/.

The legal notice is to be published in the Malheur Enterprise .

/s/ Gayle V. Trotter

Authorized signature of district election authority

County Clerk January 19, 2021

Title Date signed

Publish Date: January 27, 2021

Notice of Election of Board Members for Special Districts

Adrian School District #61

Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, an election will be held to fill the following positions and terms, including any vacancies that may exist on the board of Adrian School District #61.

Open position(s) Title of Office Term of Office

Zone #1 Director 4 years

Zone #2 Director 4 years

Zone #3 Director 4 years

The election will be conducted by mail.

Each candidate for an office listed above must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination for office with the elections department of Malheur County, Oregon, not later than the 61st day before the date of the regular district election. If the district election is held on the same date as a Primary or General Election, each candidate must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination not later than the 70th day before the date of the election.

The first day to file a declaration of candidacy is February 6, 2021.

The deadline for filing a declaration of candidacy is 5 pm, Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Candidate filing forms may be picked up from the office of the County Clerk (Vale), the respective District Office or on the County Clerk’s website http://www.malheurco.org/county-clerk/election-information/.

The legal notice is to be published in the Malheur Enterprise .

/s/ Gayle V. Trotter

Authorized signature of district election authority

County Clerk January 22, 2021

Title Date signed

Publish Date: January 27, 2021

Notice of Election of Board Members for Special Districts

Ironside Cemetery District

Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, an election will be held to fill the following positions and terms, including any vacancies that may exist on the board of Ironside Cemetery District.

Open position(s) Title of Office Term of Office

Two (2) Director 4 years

The election will be conducted by mail.

Each candidate for an office listed above must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination for office with the elections department of Malheur County, Oregon, not later than the 61st day before the date of the regular district election. If the district election is held on the same date as a Primary or General Election, each candidate must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination not later than the 70th day before the date of the election.

The first day to file a declaration of candidacy is February 6, 2021.

The deadline for filing a declaration of candidacy is 5 pm, Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Candidate filing forms may be picked up from the office of the County Clerk (Vale), the respective District Office or on the County Clerk’s website http://www.malheurco.org/county-clerk/election-information/.

The legal notice is to be published in the Malheur Enterprise .

/s/ Gayle V. Trotter

Authorized signature of district election authority

County Clerk January 19, 2021

Title Date signed

Publish Date: January 27, 2021

Malheur County Local Work Group

Meeting Announcement

Who – All, the public is invited.

What - Malheur County Local Work Group Meeting

Where – Online at: Join ZoomGov Meeting https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1615086484?pwd=Nng5YnV0bEswcE81VU43MGcwa0t1UT09

Meeting ID: 161 508 6484

Passcode: 514389

When – February 11, 2021, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Why – USDA-NRCS is holding a local work group meeting to gather input from farmers, ranchers, state and federal agencies, agriculture and conservation organizations regarding natural resource conservation priorities and opportunities to invest collaboratively in Malheur County.

Contact:

Lynn Larsen;

District Conservationist - Malheur County; USDA-NRCS

2925 SW 6th Avenue, Ste. 2

Ontario, OR 97914

541-823-5132 [email protected]

Publish Date: January 27, 2021

