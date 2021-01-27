Storage Auction
Lincoln Storage will hold an auction of delinquent units on February 2, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in Vale OR. This will be a sealed bid Auction. Location is at 315 Glenn St. North, Vale, OR. The following are delinquent and will be sold at auction if not paid in full by February 1, 2021: Filomina Bruton 17; Ken Schwabauer 27, 29; Linda Smith 14; Boudy Wright 52-B; Helen Struthers 28; Jennifer Bonnell J, PP; Jonathon Harrison 65-A; Mary & Dale Garmon T-31.
Publish Dates: January 20 & 27, 2021.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Notice of Election of Board Members for Special Districts
Pioneer Nursing Home Health District
Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, an election will be held to fill the following positions and terms, including any vacancies that may exist on the board of Pioneer Nursing Home Health District.
Open position(s) Title of Office Term of Office
Position #1 Director 4 years
Position #2 Director 4 years
The election will be conducted by mail.
Each candidate for an office listed above must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination for office with the elections department of Malheur County, Oregon, not later than the 61st day before the date of the regular district election. If the district election is held on the same date as a Primary or General Election, each candidate must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination not later than the 70th day before the date of the election.
The first day to file a declaration of candidacy is February 6, 2021.
The deadline for filing a declaration of candidacy is 5 pm, Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Candidate filing forms may be picked up from the office of the County Clerk (Vale), the respective District Office or on the County Clerk’s website http://www.malheurco.org/county-clerk/election-information/.
The legal notice is to be published in the Malheur Enterprise .
/s/ Gayle V. Trotter
Authorized signature of district election authority
County Clerk January 22, 2021
Title Date signed
Publish Date: January 27, 2021
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Notice of Election of Board Members for Special Districts
Vale Rural Fire Protection District
Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, an election will be held to fill the following positions and terms, including any vacancies that may exist on the board of Vale Rural Fire Protection District.
Open position(s) Title of Office Term of Office
Position #1 Director 4 years
Position #2 Director 4 years
The election will be conducted by mail.
Each candidate for an office listed above must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination for office with the elections department of Malheur County, Oregon, not later than the 61st day before the date of the regular district election. If the district election is held on the same date as a Primary or General Election, each candidate must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination not later than the 70th day before the date of the election.
The first day to file a declaration of candidacy is February 6, 2021.
The deadline for filing a declaration of candidacy is 5 pm, Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Candidate filing forms may be picked up from the office of the County Clerk (Vale), the respective District Office or on the County Clerk’s website http://www.malheurco.org/county-clerk/election-information/.
The legal notice is to be published in the Malheur Enterprise .
/s/ Gayle V. Trotter
Authorized signature of district election authority
County Clerk January 19, 2021
Title Date signed
Publish Date: January 27, 2021
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Notice of Election of Board Members for Special Districts
Adrian School District #61
Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, an election will be held to fill the following positions and terms, including any vacancies that may exist on the board of Adrian School District #61.
Open position(s) Title of Office Term of Office
Zone #1 Director 4 years
Zone #2 Director 4 years
Zone #3 Director 4 years
The election will be conducted by mail.
Each candidate for an office listed above must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination for office with the elections department of Malheur County, Oregon, not later than the 61st day before the date of the regular district election. If the district election is held on the same date as a Primary or General Election, each candidate must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination not later than the 70th day before the date of the election.
The first day to file a declaration of candidacy is February 6, 2021.
The deadline for filing a declaration of candidacy is 5 pm, Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Candidate filing forms may be picked up from the office of the County Clerk (Vale), the respective District Office or on the County Clerk’s website http://www.malheurco.org/county-clerk/election-information/.
The legal notice is to be published in the Malheur Enterprise .
/s/ Gayle V. Trotter
Authorized signature of district election authority
County Clerk January 22, 2021
Title Date signed
Publish Date: January 27, 2021
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Notice of Election of Board Members for Special Districts
Ironside Cemetery District
Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, an election will be held to fill the following positions and terms, including any vacancies that may exist on the board of Ironside Cemetery District.
Open position(s) Title of Office Term of Office
Two (2) Director 4 years
The election will be conducted by mail.
Each candidate for an office listed above must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination for office with the elections department of Malheur County, Oregon, not later than the 61st day before the date of the regular district election. If the district election is held on the same date as a Primary or General Election, each candidate must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination not later than the 70th day before the date of the election.
The first day to file a declaration of candidacy is February 6, 2021.
The deadline for filing a declaration of candidacy is 5 pm, Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Candidate filing forms may be picked up from the office of the County Clerk (Vale), the respective District Office or on the County Clerk’s website http://www.malheurco.org/county-clerk/election-information/.
The legal notice is to be published in the Malheur Enterprise .
/s/ Gayle V. Trotter
Authorized signature of district election authority
County Clerk January 19, 2021
Title Date signed
Publish Date: January 27, 2021
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Malheur County Local Work Group
Meeting Announcement
Who – All, the public is invited.
What - Malheur County Local Work Group Meeting
Where – Online at: Join ZoomGov Meeting https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1615086484?pwd=Nng5YnV0bEswcE81VU43MGcwa0t1UT09
Meeting ID: 161 508 6484
Passcode: 514389
When – February 11, 2021, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Why – USDA-NRCS is holding a local work group meeting to gather input from farmers, ranchers, state and federal agencies, agriculture and conservation organizations regarding natural resource conservation priorities and opportunities to invest collaboratively in Malheur County.
Contact:
Lynn Larsen;
District Conservationist - Malheur County; USDA-NRCS
2925 SW 6th Avenue, Ste. 2
Ontario, OR 97914
541-823-5132 [email protected]
Publish Date: January 27, 2021
_______________________________________________________________________________________