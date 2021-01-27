EMPLOYMENT

Positions include Math Lab Coordinator, English Instructor, Math Instructor, Nursing Program Coordinator, Laborer, (LRC) aide, CDL Driver, Counter Salesman, Parts Dismantler, Mine Equipment Mechanic

Math Lab Coordinator

This position will provide planning, organization and supervision within campus math labs.

For complete details, please visit us at www.tvcc.cc/hr/jobs.cfm. TVCC is EOEE.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

English Instructor

Full-time Faculty position teaching pre-college and college level writing courses.

For complete details, please visit us at www.tvcc.cc/hr/jobs.cfm. TVCC is EOEE.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Math Instructor

Full-time Faculty position teaching variety of Mathematics courses.

For complete details, please visit us at www.tvcc.cc/hr/jobs.cfm. TVCC is EOEE.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Nursing Program

Coordinator

Provides logistical support to the Nursing Director and Faculty within the Nursing department.

For complete details, please visit us at www.tvcc.cc/hr/jobs.cfm. TVCC is EOEE.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Vale Irrigation is currently seeking applications for a Laborer - Maintenance position. For a complete job description and application contact the Office at 541-473-3243 or [email protected]

_______________________________________________________________________________________

LRC AIDE VACANCY

Vale School District #84 – Vale, Oregon, is seeking interested and qualified applicants for a full time Learning Resource Center (LRC) aide position. Applicants should enjoy working with students with learning disabilities.

Applicants interested in this position must possess an associate’s degree or equivalent number of hours or pass the paraprofessional test prior to applying. To make arrangements to take the test call, the Malheur County ESD, at 473-3138.

Application Deadline: Open Until Filled

Applications may be obtained from the Superintendent’s Office, 403 “E” Street West, Vale, Oregon, on our district website www.valesd.org, or by calling 473-0201 ext. 9.

The Vale School District is an equal opportunity employer.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

CDL Driver

US Silica/EP Minerals is currently looking for CDL Drivers at the Vale, Oregon site. The responsibilities include but are not limited to:

· Safety is a priority; observe road conditions and communicate safety issues.

· Operate double belly dump trailers and belt trailers that deliver ore from the mine sites to the production facility.

· Manage plant waste loads

· Load trucks with front-end loaders and tarping of the product.

· Inspect and maintain all equipment.

· Know and follow all state and federal regulations as well as company policies and procedures.

Other requirements:

· Current Class A Driver’s License with Doubles and Tankers endorsement.

· Qualifying DMV driving history

· Current DOT Physical/Medical card.

· Excellent driving and safety record

· Good attendance history and ability to work a flexible work schedule.

If interested, please apply on-line at www.ussilica.com.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

NYSSA TRACTOR

& IMPLEMENT is hiring!

Counter Salesman Wanted

Parts Dismantler Wanted

Shipping/Receiving person Wanted

Farm machinery background is preferred, but not required.

We are willing to train you!

We offer competitive pay, 401K and profit sharing.

Excellent career opportunities with a great company.

Bring resume to 3212 Hwy 201 Nyssa M-F 8-5

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Mine Equipment Mechanic

The Equipment Mechanic position is located at the Drewsey, Oregon mine site. This position is responsible for the repair and maintenance of the mine equipment (haul truck, excavator, dozer, grader, and other support equipment) to ensure production needs are met in a safe, timely, and efficient manner.

The responsibilities include but are not limited to:

– Fulfill preventative maintenance program requirements and record keeping.

– Perform general maintenance and inspections of equipment.

– Sample fluids

– Fueling and lubrication of equipment

– Routine troubleshooting and repairs on mobile mining equipment and support equipment.

– Order parts, oil, fuel and supplies.

– Clean parts, tools and working area.

– Cutting and welding with gas and electric.

– Coordinate daily tasks with Mine Oiler

Other requirements:

– High school diploma, GED, or equivalent maintenance experience, preferably in a manufacturing or mining environment.

– Strong troubleshooting skills.

– Read and interpret documents (safety rules, manuals, instructions, and procedure manuals).

– Comply with all corporate policies and MSHA regulations while working.

– Work independently.

– Strong attention to detail

– Consistently at work and on time.

– Meet schedules and deadlines on time

If interested, please apply on-line at www.ussilica.com.