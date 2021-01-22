MALHEUR COUNTY SCHOOLS

Nyssa School District's FFA chapter's farm business management team won first place at the Oregon FFA Virtual Convention.

Courtesy of Nyssa FFA.

NYSSA – Nyssa School District’s FFA chapter, a club that provides “leadership, personal growth, and career success training through agricultural education,” boasted several wins at the district and state level last fall despite the challenges of competing online through Zoom.

The group was particularly successful in the district soil judging event, during which both the beginning and advanced teams brought home first-place banners. The beginning team also placed second in dairy judging.

In addition to building community within Nyssa, the FFA also allows students to connect with networks across Oregon. The club received a visit from the national organization’s Oregon state officers via Zoom. The club also participated in the Oregon FFA Virtual Convention, during which the farm business management team won first place.

“Normally they would go to Indianapolis and compete against other teams at Nationals,” explained club reporter Chloe Richards in a press release. “Because of Covid, the National FFA Convention was held through Zoom and competitions did not take place. Our state-winning team will have the opportunity to compete in 2021, we hope.”

In addition to their success in competition, Nyssa FFA was also successful in winning a $1,000 grant from Northwest Farm Credit Services to buy personal protective equipment such as leather capes, coveralls, and welding gear to safeguard visitors to the Nyssa Ag Shop and Welding Lab.

At the national level, the FFA has more than 700,000 student members in more than 8,600 local

