Storage Auction
Lincoln Storage will hold an auction of delinquent units on February 2, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in Vale OR. This will be a sealed bid Auction. Location is at 315 Glenn St. North, Vale, OR. The following are delinquent and will be sold at auction if not paid in full by February 1, 2021: Filomina Bruton 17; Ken Schwabauer 27, 29; Linda Smith 14; Boudy Wright 52-B; Helen Struthers 28; Jennifer Bonnell J, PP; Jonathon Harrison 65-A; Mary & Dale Garmon T-31.
Publish Dates: January 20 & 27, 2021.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Larry A. Sullivan OSBN 783935
280 A Street East
P.O. Box 220
Vale, OR 97918
(541) 473-3141 Business
(541) 473-2651 Facsimile
sullivana,valelawvers.com
Attorney for Personal Representative
IN THE COUNTY COURT FOR THE STATE OF OREGON
FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR
Case No. 6155
NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS
In the Matter of the Estate of:
PATSY PEARL SMITH,
Deceased.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jesse Hulse has been appointed as Personal Representative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the Personal Representative at P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the claims may be barred.
All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the lawyer for the Personal Representative, Larry A. Sullivan, P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918.
DATED and first published on January 6, 2020.
Respectfully,
Larry A. Sullivan OSBN 783935
Attorney for Personal Representative
Publish Date: January 6, 13, and 20, 2021
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Notice of Election of Board Members for Special Districts
Ontario Recreation District
Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, an election will be held to fill the following positions and terms, including any vacancies that may exist on the board of Ontario Recreation District.
Open position(s) Title of Office Term of Office
Position #1 Director 4 years
Position #2 Director 4 years
Position #3 Director 4 years
The election will be conducted by mail.
Each candidate for an office listed above must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination for office with the elections department of Malheur County, Oregon, not later than the 61st day before the date of the regular district election. If the district election is held on the same date as a Primary or General Election, each candidate must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination not later than the 70th day before the date of the election.
The first day to file a declaration of candidacy is February 6, 2021.
The deadline for filing a declaration of candidacy is 5 pm, Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Candidate filing forms may be picked up from the office of the County Clerk (Vale), the respective District Office or on the County Clerk’s website http://www.malheurco.org/county-clerk/election-information/.
The legal notice is to be published in the Malheur Enterprise .
/s/ Gayle V. Trotter
Authorized signature of district election authority
County Clerk January 13, 2021
Title Date signed
Publish Date: January 20, 2021
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Notice of Election of Board Members for Special Districts
Harper School District #66
Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, an election will be held to fill the following positions and terms, including any vacancies that may exist on the board of Harper School District #66.
Open position(s) Title of Office Term of Office
Position #2 Director 4 years
Position #3 Director 4 years
Position #4 Director 4 years
The election will be conducted by mail.
Each candidate for an office listed above must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination for office with the elections department of Malheur County, Oregon, not later than the 61st day before the date of the regular district election. If the district election is held on the same date as a Primary or General Election, each candidate must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination not later than the 70th day before the date of the election.
The first day to file a declaration of candidacy is February 6, 2021.
The deadline for filing a declaration of candidacy is 5 pm, Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Candidate filing forms may be picked up from the office of the County Clerk (Vale), the respective District Office or on the County Clerk’s website http://www.malheurco.org/county-clerk/election-information/.
The legal notice is to be published in the Malheur Enterprise .
/s/ Gayle V. Trotter
Authorized signature of district election authority
County Clerk January 13, 2021
Title Date signed
Publish Date: January 20, 2021
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Notice of Election of Board Members for Special Districts
Vale School District #84
Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, an election will be held to fill the following positions and terms, including any vacancies that may exist on the board of Vale School District #84.
Open position(s) Title of Office Term of Office
Position #2 Director 4 years
Position #3 Director 2 years
Position #4 Director 4 years
Position #5 Director 4 years
The election will be conducted by mail.
Each candidate for an office listed above must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination for office with the elections department of Malheur County, Oregon, not later than the 61st day before the date of the regular district election. If the district election is held on the same date as a Primary or General Election, each candidate must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination not later than the 70th day before the date of the election.
The first day to file a declaration of candidacy is February 6, 2021.
The deadline for filing a declaration of candidacy is 5 pm, Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Candidate filing forms may be picked up from the office of the County Clerk (Vale), the respective District Office or on the County Clerk’s website http://www.malheurco.org/county-clerk/election-information/.
The legal notice is to be published in the Malheur Enterprise .
/s/ Gayle V. Trotter
Authorized signature of district election authority
County Clerk January 14, 2021
Title Date signed
Publish Date: January 20, 2021
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Notice of Election of Board Members for Special Districts
Ironside Rural Road Assessment District #5
Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, an election will be held to fill the following positions and terms, including any vacancies that may exist on the board of Ironside Rural Road Assessment District #5.
Open position(s) Title of Office Term of Office
Two (2) Director 4 years
The election will be conducted by mail.
Each candidate for an office listed above must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination for office with the elections department of Malheur County, Oregon, not later than the 61st day before the date of the regular district election. If the district election is held on the same date as a Primary or General Election, each candidate must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination not later than the 70th day before the date of the election.
The first day to file a declaration of candidacy is February 6, 2021.
The deadline for filing a declaration of candidacy is 5 pm, Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Candidate filing forms may be picked up from the office of the County Clerk (Vale), the respective District Office or on the County Clerk’s website http://www.malheurco.org/county-clerk/election-information/.
The legal notice is to be published in the Malheur Enterprise .
/s/ Gayle V. Trotter
Authorized signature of district election authority
County Clerk January 13, 2021
Title Date signed
Publish Date: January 20, 2021
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Notice of Election of Board Members for Special Districts
Jordan Valley School District #3
Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, an election will be held to fill the following positions and terms, including any vacancies that may exist on the board of Jordan Valley School District #3.
Open position(s) Title of Office Term of Office
Position #2 Director 4 years
Position #3 Director 4 years
Position #4 Director 4 years
The election will be conducted by mail.
Each candidate for an office listed above must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination for office with the elections department of Malheur County, Oregon, not later than the 61st day before the date of the regular district election. If the district election is held on the same date as a Primary or General Election, each candidate must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination not later than the 70th day before the date of the election.
The first day to file a declaration of candidacy is February 6, 2021.
The deadline for filing a declaration of candidacy is 5 pm, Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Candidate filing forms may be picked up from the office of the County Clerk (Vale), the respective District Office or on the County Clerk’s website http://www.malheurco.org/county-clerk/election-information/.
The legal notice is to be published in the Malheur Enterprise .
/s/ Gayle V. Trotter
Authorized signature of district election authority
County Clerk January 13, 2021
Title Date signed
Publish Date: January 20, 2021