MALHEUR COUNTY OBITUARY

Marian Robb, 89, of Ontario, Oregon, (Brookdale) went peacefully to be with the Lord on Jan. 6, surrounded by her family. (Submitted information)

Marian “Marty” Ellen (Price) Robb

Dec. 5, 1931 – Jan. 6, 2021

Marian Robb, 89, of Ontario, Oregon, (Brookdale) went peacefully to be with the Lord on Jan. 6, surrounded by her family.

Marian was born in Callaway, Nebraska, on Dec. 5, 1931, to Ira Walter and Clara Belle (Shively) Price. The Price family moved from Nebraska in 1937 during the Dust Bowl and the Great Depression to Adrian, Oregon. Upon arrival she attended Kingman Kolony School. After living in several homes in the area, they settled in the Sunset Valley in the summer of 1940. In 1942 her parents purchased land on Klamath Avenue that became the family farm. Marian had 4 sisters and 3 brothers.

The property was mostly sagebrush that she and the family cleared together, with a team of horses. Area families and neighbors were blessed with the Owyhee Irrigation project that helped with the settlement. Marian attended the Owyhee School through the eighth grade and attended Adrian High, graduating in 1949.

On Nov. 4, 1950, Marian married Marion LeRoy Carey, a handsome Navy serviceman, quietly at a friend’s house in Grangeville, Idaho. They raised their three children, Ricky Dale, Craig LaVerne, and Carol Rae. Marian was a beautician for 45 years in Grangeville, Idaho.

On March 23, 1996, Marian and Wayne Robb were married in the Owyhee Church. They enjoyed traveling and together they built a log home in Sumpter, Oregon. Wayne and Marian enjoyed their winters in Desert Hot Springs, California, with family and friends.

Marian was a lifetime member of the Order of the Eastern Star and received an Outstanding Young Woman’s award for her achievements in the community of Grangeville—she helped anyone in need. She was a member of the American Baptist Church of Grangeville. She bowled and sponsored “Marty’s Beauty Salon” bowling team. Marian was a member of the Eagles and the Elks.

Marian is survived by her son, Ricky Dale Carey Sr.; granddaughter Melissa Marian Carey and her children Gracie Marie, Blake Monroe, and Caleb Dale; granddaughter Leslie Imelda; and granddaughter Christine Carol (Lucas), Christine’s sons Elliot Lawrence and Vincent Edwin; son-in-law Walt Pilot; granddaughter Lindsey Star and her son Preston Apollo. She is also survived by Ron and Gwen Miller, stepdaughter and husband, their daughters Kyia (Elijah), Shelly (Robbie), children Corbyn & Jayln, & Ashley (Sage), foster children Ray (Shannon) Jones and Becky Trainer. Further, she is survived by her sisters Shirley Robb, Fern Groves; sister-in-law Linda Reichel; sister Bernadine (Jim) McGinnis and brother Joel (Vikki) Price. She was preceded in death by husbands Marion Carey and Wayne Robb; parents Ira and Clara Belle Price; brothers Kenneth Price and Ira Price Jr., sister JoAnn Share, son Craig, daughter Carol, and grandson Ricky Dale Carey Jr.

The family wishes to extend thanks to all of Marian’s caregivers for their kindness, love and support.

Marian’s viewing will be held on Friday, Jan. 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lienkaemper Funeral Home, 207 Ehrgood Avenue in Nyssa, Oregon. Graveside services will be held Saturday, Jan. 16, at 1 p.m. at the Owyhee Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to the Owyhee Church (719 Owyhee Avenue, Nyssa, OR 97913) or Cow Hollow Park (c/o Ryan Martin, 1122 Owyhee Avenue, Nyssa, OR 97913). Condolences can be received by Ricky D. Carey, Sr., Rosewood Terrace Apartments, 625 Alameda Drive #26, Ontario, OR 97914.

LEARN HOW TO PLACE AN OBITUARY: Contact Autumn Butler, Enterprise office manager, at [email protected] or call 514-473-3377.