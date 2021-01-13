PUBLIC NOTICES

Estate of Patsy Pearl Smith, Ontario School District, Jordan Valley Cemetery District, Malheur Education Service District

Larry A. Sullivan OSBN 783935

280 A Street East

P.O. Box 220

Vale, OR 97918

(541) 473-3141 Business

(541) 473-2651 Facsimile

sullivana,valelawvers.com

Attorney for Personal Representative

IN THE COUNTY COURT FOR THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

Case No. 6155

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

In the Matter of the Estate of:

PATSY PEARL SMITH,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jesse Hulse has been appointed as Personal Representative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the Personal Representative at P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the claims may be barred.

All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the lawyer for the Personal Representative, Larry A. Sullivan, P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918.

DATED and first published on January 6, 2020.

Respectfully,

Larry A. Sullivan OSBN 783935

Attorney for Personal Representative

Publish Date: January 6, 13, and 20, 2021

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Notice of Election of Board Members for Special Districts

Ontario School District #8C

Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, an election will be held to fill the following positions and terms, including any vacancies that may exist on the board of Ontario School District #8C.

Open position(s) Title of Office Term of Office

Position #1 Director 2 years

Position #2 Director 4 years

Position #3 Director 4 years

Position #4 Director 4 years

The election will be conducted by mail.

Each candidate for an office listed above must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination for office with the elections department of Malheur County, Oregon, not later than the 61st day before the date of the regular district election. If the district election is held on the same date as a Primary or General Election, each candidate must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination not later than the 70th day before the date of the election.

The first day to file a declaration of candidacy is February 6, 2021.

The deadline for filing a declaration of candidacy is 5 pm, Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Candidate filing forms may be picked up from the office of the County Clerk (Vale), the respective District Office or on the County Clerk’s website http://www.malheurco.org/county-clerk/election-information/.

The legal notice is to be published in the Malheur Enterprise .

/s/ Gayle V. Trotter

Authorized signature of district election authority

County Clerk January 6, 2021

Title Date signed

Publish Date: January 13, 2021

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Notice of Election of Board Members for Special Districts

Jordan Valley Cemetery District

Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, an election will be held to fill the following positions and terms, including any vacancies that may exist on the board of Jordan Valley Cemetery District.

Open position(s) Title of Office Term of Office

Two (2) Director 4 years

The election will be conducted by mail.

Each candidate for an office listed above must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination for office with the elections department of Malheur County, Oregon, not later than the 61st day before the date of the regular district election. If the district election is held on the same date as a Primary or General Election, each candidate must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination not later than the 70th day before the date of the election.

The first day to file a declaration of candidacy is February 6, 2021.

The deadline for filing a declaration of candidacy is 5 pm, Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Candidate filing forms may be picked up from the office of the County Clerk (Vale), the respective District Office or on the County Clerk’s website http://www.malheurco.org/county-clerk/election-information/.

The legal notice is to be published in the Malheur Enterprise .

/s/ Gayle V. Trotter

Authorized signature of district election authority

County Clerk January 06, 2021

Title Date signed

Publish Date: January 13, 2021

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Notice of Election of Board Members for Special Districts

Malheur Education Service District, Region 14

Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, an election will be held to fill the following positions and terms, including any vacancies that may exist on the board of Malheur Education Service District, Region 14.

Open position(s) Title of Office Term of Office

Zone #1 Director 4 years

Zone #3 Director 4 years

At Large Director 4 years

The election will be conducted by mail.

Each candidate for an office listed above must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination for office with the elections department of Malheur County, Oregon, not later than the 61st day before the date of the regular district election. If the district election is held on the same date as a Primary or General Election, each candidate must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination not later than the 70th day before the date of the election.

The first day to file a declaration of candidacy is February 6, 2021.

The deadline for filing a declaration of candidacy is 5 pm, Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Candidate filing forms may be picked up from the office of the County Clerk (Vale), the respective District Office or on the County Clerk’s website http://www.malheurco.org/county-clerk/election-information/.

The legal notice is to be published in the Malheur Enterprise .

/s/ Gayle V. Trotter

Authorized signature of district election authority

County Clerk January 7, 2021

Title Date signed

Publish Date: January 13, 2021