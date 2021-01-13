EMPLOYMENT

Positions include Math Instructor, Nursing Program Coordinator, Math Lab Coordinator, English Instructor

Math Instructor

Full-time Faculty position teaching variety of Mathematics courses.

For complete details, please visit us at www.tvcc.cc/hr/jobs.cfm. TVCC is EOEE.

______________________________________________________________________________________

Nursing Program

Coordinator

Provides logistical support to the Nursing Director and Faculty within the Nursing department.

For complete details, please visit us at www.tvcc.cc/hr/jobs.cfm. TVCC is EOEE.

______________________________________________________________________________________

Math Lab Coordinator

This position will provide planning, organization and supervision within campus math labs.

For complete details, please visit us at www.tvcc.cc/hr/jobs.cfm. TVCC is EOEE.

______________________________________________________________________________________

English Instructor

Full-time Faculty position teaching pre-college and college level writing courses.

For complete details, please visit us at www.tvcc.cc/hr/jobs.cfm. TVCC is EOEE.