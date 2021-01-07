COMMUNITY NEWS

We soared, we struggled, and we found hope as a new year dawned.

Jesse Weaver wins the bareback event at the Thunderegg Throwdown at the Oregon Trail Arena, one of few rodeos that were held this summer because of Covid. (July 15, 2020) (The Enterprise)

Viking spirit – Teens cheer on the Vale Vikings during a home basketball game. (Jan. 22, 2020) (The Enterprise)

Sarah Poe, director of the Malheur County Health Department, gets her temperature checked at a Covid testing site in Nyssa. (Aug. 19, 2020) (The Enterprise)

Lynne Gross, partnership specialist in eastern Oregon for the U.S. Census Bureau, holds a map of Malheur County. (Mar. 11, 2020) (The Enterprise)

Farmworkers are among the few essential workers who kept at their jobs throughout the pandemic. (May 6, 2020) (The Enterprise)

Treasure Valley Community College president Dana Young shows her elation at the ground-breaking for the school's Career and Technical Education Center. (Jan. 29, 2020) (The Enterprise)

A child jumps off the high dive at Vale Swimming Pool. (June 24, 2020) (The Enterprise)

The undefeated Lady Vikings beat Burns for the district title. (Feb. 19, 2020) (The Enterprise)

New Year's Eve fireworks produce a dazzling display over Vale as the pandemic year comes to a close. (Dec. 31, 2020) (The Enterprise)

Signs crop up in businesses across Malheur County as the pressures of Oregon's pandemic restrictions take hold. (Apr. 24, 2020) (The Enterprise)

Play equipment at Vale's Wadleigh Park is roped off due to pandemic restrictions. (Apr. 8, 2020) (The Enterprise)

Vale High School junior Tanner Steele helps with a districtwide effort to collect donations for victims of the Santiam Canyon wildfires in western Oregon. (Oct. 7, 2020) (The Enterprise)

Jesse Melendez, maintenance director for the Nyssa School District, sprays down furniture at the beginning of the Covid pandemic. (Mar. 11, 2020) (The Enterprise)

The crowd takes a knee at a Black Lives Matter protest in Ontario. (June 10, 2020) (The Enterprise)

Despite cancellation of the Malheur County Fair, local youth get to show and sell their animals in an online auction and at the Border Hop Invitational in Homedale, Idaho. (Aug. 12, 2020) (The Enterprise)

Graduation 2020 looked a little different because of Covid, but families of graduating Ontario High School seniors still found ways to celebrate. (June 3, 2020) (The Enterprise)

