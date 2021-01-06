IRONSIDE RURAL ROAD DISTRICT MEETING
The Ironside Rural Road District #5 has regular monthly meetings the second Tuesday of every month at the road shop building starting at 5 p.m.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
according to ORS 294.250(5), that the Malheur County Court Proceedings and the Schedule of Payments exceeding $500 will be posted and available for review at the Malheur County Courthouse (Clerk’s Office), the Ontario Community library, the Nyssa city public library, the Vale city public library, and the Jordan Valley U.S. Postal Service office. Copies of all or part of the posted information may be obtained upon request and upon payment of a fee not exceeding the actual cost incurred by the county in making copies of the posted information, from the Malheur County Clerk, 251 B Street West, Vale, OR 97918 or phone (541) 473-5151.
/s/Gayle V. Trotter
Malheur County Clerk
Larry A. Sullivan OSBN 783935
280 A Street East
P.O. Box 220
Vale, OR 97918
(541) 473-3141 Business
(541) 473-2651 Facsimile
sullivana,valelawvers.com
Attorney for Personal Representative
IN THE COUNTY COURT FOR THE STATE OF OREGON
FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR
Case No. 6155
NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS
In the Matter of the Estate of:
PATSY PEARL SMITH,
Deceased.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jesse Hulse has been appointed as Personal Representative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the Personal Representative at P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the claims may be barred.
All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the lawyer for the Personal Representative, Larry A. Sullivan, P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918.
DATED and first published on January 6, 2020.
Respectfully,
Larry A. Sullivan OSBN 783935
Attorney for Personal Representative
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
10:00 a.m.
Vale Senior Citizens Center
100 Longfellow St So, Vale, Oregon
We will be electing officers for the upcoming year, and will be hearing a “State of the Center” address from our current President Irene Christ.
Members must be in good standing (dues paid and current) in order to vote in the Officer Election. The Nomination Committee will have recommendations and nominations will also be taken from the floor from members in good standing.
IN THE COUNTY COURT FOR THE STATE OF OREGON
FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR
Case No. 6152
NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS
In the Matter of the Estate of:
GLEN ALLEN SCHOENEMAN,
Deceased.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Kimberly Hetherington has been appointed as Personal Representative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the Personal Representative at P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the claims may be barred.
All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional
information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the lawyer for the Personal Representative, Larry A. Sullivan, P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918.
DATED and first published on December 23, 2020.
Respectfully,
Larry A. Sullivan OSBN 783935
Attorney for Personal Representative
