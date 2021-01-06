PUBLIC NOTICES

Ironside Rural Road District, Malheur County Court, Estate of Patsy Pearl Smith, Vale Senior Citizens Center, Estate of Glen Allen Schoeneman

IRONSIDE RURAL ROAD DISTRICT MEETING

The Ironside Rural Road District #5 has regular monthly meetings the second Tuesday of every month at the road shop building starting at 5 p.m.

Publish date: January 6, 2021

_______________________________________________________________________________________

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

according to ORS 294.250(5), that the Malheur County Court Proceedings and the Schedule of Payments exceeding $500 will be posted and available for review at the Malheur County Courthouse (Clerk’s Office), the Ontario Community library, the Nyssa city public library, the Vale city public library, and the Jordan Valley U.S. Postal Service office. Copies of all or part of the posted information may be obtained upon request and upon payment of a fee not exceeding the actual cost incurred by the county in making copies of the posted information, from the Malheur County Clerk, 251 B Street West, Vale, OR 97918 or phone (541) 473-5151.

/s/Gayle V. Trotter

Malheur County Clerk

Publish date: January 6, 2021

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Larry A. Sullivan OSBN 783935

280 A Street East

P.O. Box 220

Vale, OR 97918

(541) 473-3141 Business

(541) 473-2651 Facsimile

sullivana,valelawvers.com

Attorney for Personal Representative

IN THE COUNTY COURT FOR THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

Case No. 6155

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

In the Matter of the Estate of:

PATSY PEARL SMITH,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jesse Hulse has been appointed as Personal Representative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the Personal Representative at P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the claims may be barred.

All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the lawyer for the Personal Representative, Larry A. Sullivan, P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918.

DATED and first published on January 6, 2020.

Respectfully,

Larry A. Sullivan OSBN 783935

Attorney for Personal Representative

Publish Date: January 6, 13, and 20, 2021

_______________________________________________________________________________________

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

10:00 a.m.

Vale Senior Citizens Center

100 Longfellow St So, Vale, Oregon

We will be electing officers for the upcoming year, and will be hearing a “State of the Center” address from our current President Irene Christ.

Members must be in good standing (dues paid and current) in order to vote in the Officer Election. The Nomination Committee will have recommendations and nominations will also be taken from the floor from members in good standing.

Publish Date: December 30, 2020 and January 6, 2021

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Larry A. Sullivan OSBN 783935

280 A Street East

P.O. Box 220

Vale, OR 97918

(541) 473-3141 Business

(541) 473-2651 Facsimile

[email protected]

Attorney for Personal Representative

IN THE COUNTY COURT FOR THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

Case No. 6152

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

In the Matter of the Estate of:

GLEN ALLEN SCHOENEMAN,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Kimberly Hetherington has been appointed as Personal Representative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the Personal Representative at P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the claims may be barred.

All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional

information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the lawyer for the Personal Representative, Larry A. Sullivan, P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918.

DATED and first published on December 23, 2020.

Respectfully,

Larry A. Sullivan OSBN 783935

Attorney for Personal Representative

Publish Date: December 23 & 30, 2020 and January 6, 2021