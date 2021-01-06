NYSSA TRACTOR & IMPLEMENT
Salesman Wanted
Parts Dismantler Wanted
Farm machinery background is preferred, but not required.
We are willing to train you!
We offer competitive pay, 401K and profit sharing.
Excellent career opportunities with a great company.
Bring resume to 3212 Hwy 201 Nyssa M-F 8-5
_______________________________________________________________________________________
NOW HIRING!!
Several Positions in Behavioral Health
Full-time w/benefits
Part-time & On-call
Flexible schedules
https://www.lifeways.org/careers-1