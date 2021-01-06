COVID IN MALHEUR COUNTY

Members of Groups 1-4 of Phase 1A of the vaccination process, such as medical workers, care facility employees and residents, prison staff, hospice workers, and medical transport workers, are eligible to schedule vaccination.

ONTARIO – Phase 1A of Covid vaccination continues for medical workers, care facility employees and residents, prison staff, hospice workers, and medical transport workers.

They will be among those eligible to receive the Moderna vaccine at a “point of distribution” set up by the Malheur County Health Department on Wednesday.

The clinic will open at 8:45 a.m. and run until 3:45 p.m. at the Ontario Airport Firehouse. The clinic is not open for walk-ins.

Erika Harmon, public information officer for the Malheur County Health Department, said that the agency hopes to run the clinic every Wednesday, but that because the vaccine is in limited supply, it was too early to say whether that plan will be possible.

The health department has roughly 110 slots available for vaccines, all of which were filled as of Tuesday.

“If you are a healthcare worker, we want to make sure the vaccine is available to you,” said Sarah Poe, Malheur County Health Department director, in a press release.

“If you (are part of a group prioritized in Phase 1A and) have not received a vaccine, call our office and get scheduled, 541-889-7279.”

Harmon said in an email that “most healthcare personnel in the county have (already) been contacted by email regarding the POD and how to register.”

On Monday, the governor’s office issued a statement responding to growing concerns that vaccine is expiring in hospital storage rather than making its way to the masses.

