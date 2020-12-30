EMPLOYMENT

Positions include Salesman, Parts Dismantler, lifeways

NYSSA TRACTOR & IMPLEMENT

Salesman Wanted

Parts Dismantler Wanted

Farm machinery background is preferred, but not required.

We are willing to train you!

We offer competitive pay, 401K and profit sharing.

Excellent career opportunities with a great company.

Bring resume to 3212 Hwy 201 Nyssa M-F 8-5

______________________________________________________________________________________

NOW HIRING!!

Several Positions in Behavioral Health

Full-time w/benefits

Part-time & On-call

Flexible schedules

https://www.lifeways.org/careers-1