Malheur County plans to begin distributing Covid financial assistance to eligible businesses later this week. The county received about $700,000 in state financial aid to help area merchants and others recover from the Covid pandemic.

Malheur County expects to begin a financial program to help local businesses hit hard by Covid later this week. (The Enterprise/File).

VALE – Malheur County plans to dispense more than $700,000 in relief funds to eligible businesses beginning later this week.

The Malheur County Court heard an update from county counsel Stephanie Williams on the relief package at its Dec. 23 meeting.

Williams said applications will be prioritized and the county will begin writing checks to businesses awarded the relief.

The relief money won’t go as far as some wish. By the Dec. 23 deadline, the county received 86 applications for a total of $1.9 million, far above the $768,183 in grant funds designated by the state for the local area.

Officials said that based on Gov. Kate Brown’s guidance, the priority for the local money will be the restaurant and lodging industry, gyms and businesses required to close because of the governor’s Covid restrictions.

The county said there are 150 eligible businesses just in the hospitality industry in the county.

Williams told the court applications from businesses that did not meet the requirement will be kept on file in case there is another relief package.

“Every single application was important to us and it demonstrates that there is an economic need in our community,” Williams told the court.

An informal committee including Williams, Greg Geddes, director of environmental health, County Planner Eric Evans, Lorinda DuBoise, county chief administrative officer, County Commissioner Larry Wilson and Commissioner-elect Ron Jacobs prioritized the funding requests.

The relief is scheduled to be dispensed in the form of a grant, with the amount based on a businesses’ number of full-time employees and may include up to $5,000 per worker.

To qualify for the program, a business must be based in Malheur County and, according to the county, report a drop of at least 25% in sales from 2019.

