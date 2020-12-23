Public Notice
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has increased the prescribed Federal Universal Service Charge (FUSC) to 31.8%. This change will be effective on your January 1, 2021 bill from Oregon Telephone Corp. The FUSC amount is calculated by multiplying the FCC’s universal service contribution factor times your interstate service charges. The federal universal service fund program is designed to help keep local telephone service rates affordable for all customers, in all areas of the United States.
Oregon Telephone Corporation
Publish Date: December 23, 2020
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Larry A. Sullivan OSBN 783935
280 A Street East
P.O. Box 220
Vale, OR 97918
(541) 473-3141 Business
(541) 473-2651 Facsimile
Attorney for Personal Representative
IN THE COUNTY COURT FOR THE STATE OF OREGON
FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR
Case No. 6152
NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS
In the Matter of the Estate of:
GLEN ALLEN SCHOENEMAN,
Deceased.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Kimberly Hetherington has been appointed as Personal Representative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the Personal Representative at P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the claims may be barred.
All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the lawyer for the Personal Representative, Larry A. Sullivan, P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918.
DATED and first published on December 23, 2020.
Respectfully,
Larry A. Sullivan OSBN 783935
Attorney for Personal Representative
Publish Date: December 23 & 30, 2020 and January 6, 2021