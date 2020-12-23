PUBLIC NOTICES

Federal Communications Commission, Estate of Glen Allen Schoeneman

Public Notice

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has increased the prescribed Federal Universal Service Charge (FUSC) to 31.8%. This change will be effective on your January 1, 2021 bill from Oregon Telephone Corp. The FUSC amount is calculated by multiplying the FCC’s universal service contribution factor times your interstate service charges. The federal universal service fund program is designed to help keep local telephone service rates affordable for all customers, in all areas of the United States.

Oregon Telephone Corporation

Publish Date: December 23, 2020

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Larry A. Sullivan OSBN 783935

280 A Street East

P.O. Box 220

Vale, OR 97918

(541) 473-3141 Business

(541) 473-2651 Facsimile

[email protected]

Attorney for Personal Representative

IN THE COUNTY COURT FOR THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

Case No. 6152

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

In the Matter of the Estate of:

GLEN ALLEN SCHOENEMAN,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Kimberly Hetherington has been appointed as Personal Representative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the Personal Representative at P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the claims may be barred.

All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the lawyer for the Personal Representative, Larry A. Sullivan, P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918.

DATED and first published on December 23, 2020.

Respectfully,

Larry A. Sullivan OSBN 783935

Attorney for Personal Representative

Publish Date: December 23 & 30, 2020 and January 6, 2021