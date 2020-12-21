VALE

Bonfires, hot chocolate, Santa and more were at the informal holiday party put on Saturday, Dec. 19, in downtown Vale. Photographer Amy Eddy chronicled the event.

A youngster seems a bit leery of Santa Claus on an outdoor community event held Saturday, Dec. 19, in downtown Vale. (Amy Eddy/Special to The Enterprise)

VALE - An empty lot in downtown Vale was turned into a holiday festival for a few hours on Saturday, Dec. 19.

The informal event featured lighting displays, potluck food, singing, Santa and more. People gathered around two bonfires to chat, escaping for a few moments the pressures of the pandemic.

Amy Eddy, a Vale photographer, shot more than 800 photos over the course of the event and permitted the Enterprise to share them.

(Can you help? We'll add names of those in the photos as we get them. If you can identify folks, please send email to [email protected])

A bonfire, food and more were part of at an outdoor Christmas event held Saturday, Dec. 19, in downtown Vale. (Amy Eddy/Special to the Enterprise)

A youngster enjoys time with Santa Claus at an outdoor community event held Saturday, Dec. 19, in downtown Vale. (Amy Eddy/Special to the Enterprise)

A youngster enjoys time with Santa Claus at an outdoor community event held Saturday, Dec. 19, in downtown Vale. (Amy Eddy/Special to the Enterprise)

A holiday scene was created on an empty lot in downtown Vale as part of an outdoor Christmas event held Saturday, Dec. 19. (Amy Eddy/SpeciaL to the Enterprise)

Even animals got into the act at an outdoor Christmas event held Saturday, Dec. 19, in downtown Vale. (Amy Eddy/Special to the Enterprise)

A bonfire, food and more were part of at an outdoor Christmas event held Saturday, Dec. 19, in downtown Vale. (Amy Eddy/Special to the Enterprise)

A child is enchanted by Santa at an outdoor Christmas event held Saturday, Dec. 19, in downtown Vale. (Amy Eddy/Special to the Enterprise)

A bonfire, food and more were part of at an outdoor Christmas event held Saturday, Dec. 19, in downtown Vale. (Amy Eddy/Special to the Enterprise)

A bonfire, food and more were part of at an outdoor Christmas event held Saturday, Dec. 19, in downtown Vale. (Amy Eddy/Special to the Enterprise)

A child explores the nativity scene at an outdoor Christmas event held Saturday, Dec. 19, in downtown Vale. (Amy Eddy/Special to the Enterprise)

Faces of fun at an outdoor Christmas event held Saturday, Dec. 19, in downtown Vale. (Amy Eddy/Special to the Enterprise)

Faces of fun at an outdoor Christmas event held Saturday, Dec. 19, in downtown Vale. (Amy Eddy/Special to the Enterprise)

Faces of fun at an outdoor Christmas event held Saturday, Dec. 19, in downtown Vale. (Amy Eddy/Special to the Enterprise)

Faces of fun at an outdoor Christmas event held Saturday, Dec. 19, in downtown Vale. (Amy Eddy/Special to the Enterprise)

Faces of fun at an outdoor Christmas event held Saturday, Dec. 19, in downtown Vale. (Amy Eddy/Special to the Enterprise)

Faces of fun at an outdoor Christmas event held Saturday, Dec. 19, in downtown Vale. (Amy Eddy/Special to the Enterprise)

Faces of fun at an outdoor Christmas event held Saturday, Dec. 19, in downtown Vale. (Amy Eddy/Special to the Enterprise)

Faces of fun at an outdoor Christmas event held Saturday, Dec. 19, in downtown Vale. (Amy Eddy/Special to the Enterprise)

Young diners enjoy potluck food at an outdoor Christmas event held Saturday, Dec. 19, in downtown Vale. (Amy Eddy/Special to the Enterprise)

Tom Vialpando, Vale mayor-elect, chats at an outdoor community event held Saturday, Dec. 19, in downtown Vale. (Amy Eddy/Special to the Enterprise)

Contact the Enterprise with a news tip,story idea or question by email to [email protected]

MALHEUR ENTERPRISE HOLIDAY SPECIAL: Get a full year of access to the digital service of the Malheur Enterprise at a 25% savings. No news organization can match our quality and depth of coverage of Malheur County. This is a limited time offer you can get HERE.