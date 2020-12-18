MALHEUR COUNTY BUSINESS

Intermountain Food Stores purchased Logan's Market stores in Filer, Marsing and Redmond. Intermountain Food Stores owns M&W Markets across southern Idaho.

A Boise-based grocery corporation purchased Logans Market in Vale recently. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell)

VALE – A Boise grocery firm confirmed Friday that it bought Logan’s Market in Vale for an unspecified price and will take over immediately.

Rich Tate, director of operations for Intermountain Food Stores, said the deal was initially supposed to happen last spring but the Covid pandemic delayed the final sale.

“We had heard Logan was interested in retiring and we are looking at growth so it just worked out,” said Tate.

Logan Hamilton, the owner of Logan’s, wasn’t available for comment Friday morning.

Intermountain Food Stores owns M&W Markets in 13 locations across southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, including a store in Nyssa.

Tate said the deal includes purchasing Logan’s Market stores in Filer and Marsing in Idaho and in central Oregon in Redmond.

Tate said Intermountain Food Stores plans no major changes at the Vale market.

Other than the delay in the sale, the Covid pandemic wasn’t a factor in the decision to buy the stores, Tate said.

“We are looking at growth on the grocery store side so when an opportunity presents itself like this the pandemic really isn’t a consideration,” said Tate.

With the sale, Intermountain Food Stores will operate in 17 cities in Idaho and Oregon.

“Some of them are fuel stations, convenience stores and grocery stores,” said Tate.

Tate said Intermountain Food Stores is excited about owning a grocery store in Vale.

“We feel like we will be a good fit in Vale. We understand small towns,” said Tate.

This story will be updated.

