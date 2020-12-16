PUBLIC NOTICES

Estate of Robert Dale Haney

Notice to Interested Persons

In the County Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Malheur. In the Matter of the Estate of Robert Dale Haney Case No. 6149. Notice is hereby given that Robert Daniel Haney and Rodney Breshears have been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative at the office of their attorneys, Butler & Looney, P.C., 292 Main St. South, P.O. Box 430, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or they may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by this proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the attorneys for the Personal Representative. DATED and first published December 2, 2020.

Publish Dates: December 2, 9, and 16, 2020.