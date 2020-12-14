Free MALHEUR COUNTY ECONOMY

Few sectors of the Malheur County economy have suffered as many twists and turns as the restaurant industry. To give them a chance to keep going, the Malheur Enterprise compiled this list of places providing takeout service. Give one a try today.

Among the businesses hit hardest by the pandemic are local restaurants. They can’t provide sit-down meals now, but many are providing the same great food on a takeout basis. The Malheur Enterprise assembled this list of restaurants providing takeout. Not all wanted to be listed but many did, and we hope this will provide a good selection for local diners. Get a meal to go today and help a business stay open and employees keep working. All have takeout unless otherwise noted.

ADRIAN

The Mirage Cafe

605 1st St.

541-372-0150

10am-6pm Mon-Sat 9am-5pm Sunday

JORDAN VALLEY

Rome Station

3605 US Hwy 95 W, Jordan Valley

541-586-2295

7am - 8pm Mon-Sun

NYSSA

A & W Restaurant

511 Main St.

541-372-2986

Hours may vary

awrestaurants.com

Cattle Drive Coffee

N 6th St.

541-212-9868

6am-7pm Mon-Sat Sun 9am-2pm

Subway Nyssa

541-889-4111

8am -9pm Mon-Sun

Service Website

Orders to Go - Online Order

Thunderegg Coffee

125 Main St.

541-372-3545

6am - 5pm

ONTARIO

Bake A Deli

2609 SW 4th Ave.

541-889-0680

M-F 7am - 5pm Sat 8am - 4pm

bakeadeli.com

Belly Buster Sandwich Shop

512 S Oregon

541-889-9550

Mon-Sat 9am-4pm

Bert’s Growler Garage

1635 SW 4th Ave.

541-889-2263

M-Sat 12-6pm

bertsgrowlergarage.com

Take Out & Patio Dining

Brewsky's Broiler

23 SE 1st Ave.

541-889-3700

11am-8pm Mon-Thurs Fri-Sat 11am-9pm

www.brewskysbroiler.com

Burger West

691 SW 4th Ave.

541-889-5429

10:30am - 9pm Tues,Thurs, Fri-Sat

Casa Jaramillo

157 SE 2nd St.

541-889-9258

11:30am - 2pm Reopen 5pm-8:30pm Tues - Sat.

Sunday 5pm-8pm

China Buffet

1683 E Idaho Ave.

541-881-8818

10:30am - 9pm Tues - Sun

Dine in up to party of 6

El Erradero

1688 SW 4th St.

541-889-3476

11am-8pm Tues - Sunday only

Far East Restaurant

44 NE 3rd St.

541-881-8888

11:30am - 8pm Mon - Fri Sat 4pm-9pm

Fiesta Guadalajara

336 S Oregon St.

541-889-8064

11-9pm Sun-Thur 11am-10pm Fri-Sat

Hog Rock Cafe

1281 SW 4th Ave.

541-889-6377

8am - 8pm Mon - Sun

Jolts & Juice

298 S Oregon St.

541-889-4166

Mon-Sat 6am-9pm Sun 7am-7pm

Delivery

Jolts & Juice

215 E Lane

541-881-8989

Mon-Sat 5am-9pm Sun 7am-7pm

KFC - A & W

1639 E Idaho Ave.

541-889-0074

10:30am - 10pm M-Sunday

kfc.com

Kirley’s Family Dining

830 SE 1st Ave.

541-508-0599

Mon-Sun 10am-6pm

Curbside Pickup - Delivery

Kiwi Loco

180 E Lane Ste 4, Ontario

541-889-5455

12pm-9pm Mon-Sun

Curbside Service

Little Ceasars

180 E Lane

541-889-3666

Mon- Sun 10am - 10pm

Long’s Sports Pub

1665 S. Oregon St.

541-881-9911

Hours may vary

Mackey’s Steakhouse & Pub

111 SW 1st St.

541-889-3678

11am - 8pm Sun- Thurs 11am - 9pm Fri-Sat

mackeysonline.com

Patio Dining Available - Delivery Service

Matsy’s Restaurant

1241 SW 4th Ave.

541-889-3000

11:30 am - 2:30pm M-F

[email protected]

Ogawa’s

375 E Idaho Ave.

541-889-2725

11am - 8pm M-Sat.

ogawaswickedshushiburgerandbowls.com

Panda Express

1771 E Idaho Ave.

541-889-6699

pandaexpress.com

Delivery

Papa Murphy’s

243 E Lane N.

541-889-2300

Mon-Sun 8am - 9pm

papamurphys.com

Delivery

Pizza Hut

1275 SW 4th Ave.

541-889-2184

10:30am-11pm Sun-Thurs 10:30am-12am Fri-Sat

pizzahut.com

Deliveries

Plaza Inn Restaurant

812 SW 4th Ave.

541-889-3550

10am-6pm Tues - Fri 8am-3pm Sat-Sun

Tent Outdoor Dining

Romio’s Pizza & Pasta

375 S. Oregon St.

541-889-4888

11am-7:30pm Mon - Thurs 11am-8pm Fri-Sat

Sun 12pm - 7:30pm

Romiosontario.com

Curbside Service - Delivery

Rusty’s Pancake & Steakhouse

14 NW 1st St.

541-889-2700

11am-10pm

Shanghai Restaurant

2880 SW 4th Ave.

541-889-3759

11am - 9pm Mon - Sun

Subway, Ontario

541-889-4111

8am -9pm Mon-Sun

Taco El Zarape

715 NE 2nd Ave.

541-889-4592

The Tower House Coffee

146 SW 4th Ave.

541-889-4430

Mon-Sat 7am-2pm Sun 7am-12pm

Winger’s Roadhouse Grill

1255 SE 1st Ave.

541-881-0062

Mon - Thurs 11:30am-8:30pm Fri-Sun 11:30am-9pm

wingersbros.com

Delivery Service

VALE

Bixby's Stopitoff

289 A St. E

541-473-3818

6am to 8pm Sun-Sat 11:30am-8pm

Chabelita’s Taqueria

148 A St. W.

541-473-2749

11am -8pm Mon-Fri Sat 11:30am-8pm

FSC - Vale

150 Glen St. N.

541-473-2412

6am - 6pm

Delivery

Mal’s Diner

218 A St. W.

541-473-3925

10am-7:30pm Mon-Fri Sat 11am-6pm

malsdiner.com

Perk Beverage Co

590 Washington St. W.

541-473-4191

6am - 5:30pm M - F Sat 7am - 5pm

perkbeverageco.com

Starlite Cafe

152 Clark St. N.

541-473-2500

10am - 7pm Mon - Sun

starlitecafe.kulacart.net

WILLOW CREEK

Willow Creek Store & Cafe

4712 John Day Highway

541-209-0605

8am-8pm Mon-Sat Sun 8-7pm

TO UPDATE INFORMATION: Send any new information about your restaurant or to add your listing, send an email to [email protected]