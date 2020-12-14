Among the businesses hit hardest by the pandemic are local restaurants. They can’t provide sit-down meals now, but many are providing the same great food on a takeout basis. The Malheur Enterprise assembled this list of restaurants providing takeout. Not all wanted to be listed but many did, and we hope this will provide a good selection for local diners. Get a meal to go today and help a business stay open and employees keep working. All have takeout unless otherwise noted.
ADRIAN
The Mirage Cafe
605 1st St.
541-372-0150
10am-6pm Mon-Sat 9am-5pm Sunday
JORDAN VALLEY
Rome Station
3605 US Hwy 95 W, Jordan Valley
541-586-2295
7am - 8pm Mon-Sun
NYSSA
A & W Restaurant
511 Main St.
541-372-2986
Hours may vary
awrestaurants.com
Cattle Drive Coffee
N 6th St.
541-212-9868
6am-7pm Mon-Sat Sun 9am-2pm
Subway Nyssa
541-889-4111
8am -9pm Mon-Sun
Service Website
Orders to Go - Online Order
Thunderegg Coffee
125 Main St.
541-372-3545
6am - 5pm
ONTARIO
Bake A Deli
2609 SW 4th Ave.
541-889-0680
M-F 7am - 5pm Sat 8am - 4pm
bakeadeli.com
Belly Buster Sandwich Shop
512 S Oregon
541-889-9550
Mon-Sat 9am-4pm
Bert’s Growler Garage
1635 SW 4th Ave.
541-889-2263
M-Sat 12-6pm
bertsgrowlergarage.com
Take Out & Patio Dining
Brewsky's Broiler
23 SE 1st Ave.
541-889-3700
11am-8pm Mon-Thurs Fri-Sat 11am-9pm
www.brewskysbroiler.com
Burger West
691 SW 4th Ave.
541-889-5429
10:30am - 9pm Tues,Thurs, Fri-Sat
Casa Jaramillo
157 SE 2nd St.
541-889-9258
11:30am - 2pm Reopen 5pm-8:30pm Tues - Sat.
Sunday 5pm-8pm
China Buffet
1683 E Idaho Ave.
541-881-8818
10:30am - 9pm Tues - Sun
Dine in up to party of 6
El Erradero
1688 SW 4th St.
541-889-3476
11am-8pm Tues - Sunday only
Far East Restaurant
44 NE 3rd St.
541-881-8888
11:30am - 8pm Mon - Fri Sat 4pm-9pm
Fiesta Guadalajara
336 S Oregon St.
541-889-8064
11-9pm Sun-Thur 11am-10pm Fri-Sat
Hog Rock Cafe
1281 SW 4th Ave.
541-889-6377
8am - 8pm Mon - Sun
Jolts & Juice
298 S Oregon St.
541-889-4166
Mon-Sat 6am-9pm Sun 7am-7pm
Delivery
Jolts & Juice
215 E Lane
541-881-8989
Mon-Sat 5am-9pm Sun 7am-7pm
KFC - A & W
1639 E Idaho Ave.
541-889-0074
10:30am - 10pm M-Sunday
kfc.com
Kirley’s Family Dining
830 SE 1st Ave.
541-508-0599
Mon-Sun 10am-6pm
Curbside Pickup - Delivery
Kiwi Loco
180 E Lane Ste 4, Ontario
541-889-5455
12pm-9pm Mon-Sun
Curbside Service
Little Ceasars
180 E Lane
541-889-3666
Mon- Sun 10am - 10pm
Long’s Sports Pub
1665 S. Oregon St.
541-881-9911
Hours may vary
Mackey’s Steakhouse & Pub
111 SW 1st St.
541-889-3678
11am - 8pm Sun- Thurs 11am - 9pm Fri-Sat
mackeysonline.com
Patio Dining Available - Delivery Service
Matsy’s Restaurant
1241 SW 4th Ave.
541-889-3000
11:30 am - 2:30pm M-F
Ogawa’s
375 E Idaho Ave.
541-889-2725
11am - 8pm M-Sat.
ogawaswickedshushiburgerandbowls.com
Panda Express
1771 E Idaho Ave.
541-889-6699
pandaexpress.com
Delivery
Papa Murphy’s
243 E Lane N.
541-889-2300
Mon-Sun 8am - 9pm
papamurphys.com
Delivery
Pizza Hut
1275 SW 4th Ave.
541-889-2184
10:30am-11pm Sun-Thurs 10:30am-12am Fri-Sat
pizzahut.com
Deliveries
Plaza Inn Restaurant
812 SW 4th Ave.
541-889-3550
10am-6pm Tues - Fri 8am-3pm Sat-Sun
Tent Outdoor Dining
Romio’s Pizza & Pasta
375 S. Oregon St.
541-889-4888
11am-7:30pm Mon - Thurs 11am-8pm Fri-Sat
Sun 12pm - 7:30pm
Romiosontario.com
Curbside Service - Delivery
Rusty’s Pancake & Steakhouse
14 NW 1st St.
541-889-2700
11am-10pm
Shanghai Restaurant
2880 SW 4th Ave.
541-889-3759
11am - 9pm Mon - Sun
Subway, Ontario
541-889-4111
8am -9pm Mon-Sun
Taco El Zarape
715 NE 2nd Ave.
541-889-4592
The Tower House Coffee
146 SW 4th Ave.
541-889-4430
Mon-Sat 7am-2pm Sun 7am-12pm
Winger’s Roadhouse Grill
1255 SE 1st Ave.
541-881-0062
Mon - Thurs 11:30am-8:30pm Fri-Sun 11:30am-9pm
wingersbros.com
Delivery Service
VALE
Bixby's Stopitoff
289 A St. E
541-473-3818
6am to 8pm Sun-Sat 11:30am-8pm
Chabelita’s Taqueria
148 A St. W.
541-473-2749
11am -8pm Mon-Fri Sat 11:30am-8pm
FSC - Vale
150 Glen St. N.
541-473-2412
6am - 6pm
Delivery
Mal’s Diner
218 A St. W.
541-473-3925
10am-7:30pm Mon-Fri Sat 11am-6pm
malsdiner.com
Perk Beverage Co
590 Washington St. W.
541-473-4191
6am - 5:30pm M - F Sat 7am - 5pm
perkbeverageco.com
Starlite Cafe
152 Clark St. N.
541-473-2500
10am - 7pm Mon - Sun
starlitecafe.kulacart.net
WILLOW CREEK
Willow Creek Store & Cafe
4712 John Day Highway
541-209-0605
8am-8pm Mon-Sat Sun 8-7pm
TO UPDATE INFORMATION: Send any new information about your restaurant or to add your listing, send an email to [email protected]